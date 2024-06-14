Live Updates
Hamas says number of living hostages unclear as Biden says terror group obstacle to ceasefire deal

Another senior Hezbollah official eliminated in a strike in south Lebanon as Iran’s FM warns Israel against attacking Lebanon territory.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 13, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
France looks for a roadmap to end Hezbollah, Israel war

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke at the G7 summit in Italy, expressing concern of escalation in Israel's North expanding into a wider conflict.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
A building in Kiryat Shmona that was hit by a Hezbollah rocket (photo credit: Eyal margolin / Flash 90)
France is seeking a diplomatic road-map to end the war between the IDF and Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, as the US said that Gaza quiet was needed for diplomacy to work in that sphere.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of setting up a trilateral summit with the US and Israel, in an effort to secure a diplomatic solution amid escalating violence.

TikTok ad moderator calls to make Oct. 7 'international holiday,' claims 'Death to Zionists'

The TikTok moderator called several times for an “intifada,” referring to the deadly series of suicide bombings and mass shootings that took the lives of thousands of innocent Israelis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The TikTok ad moderator and pro-Palestinian activist who has called "death to Zionists." (photo credit: SOCIAL MEDIA)
A TikTok ad moderator has been posting inciting, vile remarks on social media, wishing death to Zionists and calling to make October 7 an international holiday.

Zeina Ismail, a Lebanon-born and Ireland-based ad moderator at TikTok, has been seen posing with flags of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Michael Oren to ‘Post’: US needs to fully back Israel’s response to Hezbollah - interview

“We need to finish up major military operations in Gaza as soon as possible so we can focus our energies on the north,” Oren said.

By HANNAH SARISOHN
Members of the Israel Advocacy Group delegation in meetings with members of Congress. (photo credit: Israel Advocacy Group)
Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the United States and founder of the Israel Advocacy Group, led a delegation, which was organized in a matter of days; reflecting the urgency of the unfolding crisis in Israel's north with Hezbollah creeping southward and westward.

The delegation met with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY); Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL);  Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (D-WA); Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D- NY); Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA); Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ); Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz (D-FL); Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D -CA); Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Jewish leaders including American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch.

Biden: Hamas is the obstacle to a deal, we’re continuing to push

“The biggest hang-up so far is Hamas refusing to sign on even though they have submitted something similar,” Biden said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers statements to journalists with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, June 8, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)
Hamas is preventing a ceasefire deal, US President Joe Biden told reporters in Italy as the terror group continued to insist on amendments which American and Israeli officials found unworkable.

“I've laid out on an approach that has been endorsed by the UN Security Council, by the G7, by the Israelis,” he said as he referred to the three-phase which he first unveiled on May 31. “The biggest hang-up so far is Hamas refusing to sign on even though they have submitted something similar,” Biden said, adding that it remained to be seen whether the deal would come to fruition.

Iran’s FM warns Israel against attack on Lebanon amid Hezbollah's attacks

Meanwhile Iran continued to support attacks on Israel in the region. The pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen media noted that Palestinian terrorists in Jenin had fought with the IDF.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (not pictured) hold a joint news conference in Baghdad, Iraq June 13, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is already making his mark in the region. On his first important foreign trip, he is in Iraq this week where he warned Israel against attacking Lebanon. This comes after an Israeli airstrike killed a senior Hezbollah commander responsible for the “Nasser” sector of southern Lebanon.

Bagheri Kani warned Israel against an attack on Lebanon, as Hezbollah has fired more than 315 rockets in two days between June 12 and 13 at Israel.

Senior Hezbollah official eliminated in strike in south Lebanon, at least 14 injured - reports

The official was killed in a southern command base of the terrorist organization, where a strike cause a two-story building to collapse.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A flare falls, as seen from Tyre looking towards the Lebanese-Israeli border where Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israeli forces, Lebanon November 19, 2023. (photo credit: ALAA AL-MARJANI/REUTERS)
A senior Hezbollah official was eliminated in a strike in the village of Jennata in southern Lebanon's Tyre District Thursday night, Saudi news sources Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath reported.

Other than the Hezbollah official, another person was killed and at least 14 were wounded in the strike, which was attributed to Israel, according to multiple reports.

US says it will raise pressure on Iran if it does not cooperate with UN watchdog

The first week in June, the IAEA’s Board of Governors, composed of 35 nations, passed a resolution condemning Iran for not cooperating with the IAEA and for its barring of some top inspectors.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi at Vienna International Center, in Vienna, Austria March 15, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL)
The US State Department said on Thursday that Washington and its allies were prepared to continue to increase pressure on Iran if Tehran does not cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.

'No one knows how many Israeli hostages are still alive,' Hamas official tells CNN

The CNN report then describes Hamdan "repeatedly deflecting any questions about Hamas’ role in the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Hamas official Osama Hamdan attends a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, March 20, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
"No one has an idea" of how many of the remaining 120 hostages in Gaza are still alive, Hamas official Osama Hamdan, currently based in Lebanon, admitted in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

Hamdam spoke with CNN journalist Ben Wedeman in Beirut, where he said that Hamas "needed a clear position from Israel to accept the ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and let the Palestinians to determine their future by themselves."

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 120 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says