Hamas says number of living hostages unclear as Biden says terror group obstacle to ceasefire deal
Another senior Hezbollah official eliminated in a strike in south Lebanon as Iran’s FM warns Israel against attacking Lebanon territory.
France looks for a roadmap to end Hezbollah, Israel war
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke at the G7 summit in Italy, expressing concern of escalation in Israel's North expanding into a wider conflict.
France is seeking a diplomatic road-map to end the war between the IDF and Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, as the US said that Gaza quiet was needed for diplomacy to work in that sphere.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of setting up a trilateral summit with the US and Israel, in an effort to secure a diplomatic solution amid escalating violence.Go to the full article >>
TikTok ad moderator calls to make Oct. 7 'international holiday,' claims 'Death to Zionists'
The TikTok moderator called several times for an “intifada,” referring to the deadly series of suicide bombings and mass shootings that took the lives of thousands of innocent Israelis.
A TikTok ad moderator has been posting inciting, vile remarks on social media, wishing death to Zionists and calling to make October 7 an international holiday.
Zeina Ismail, a Lebanon-born and Ireland-based ad moderator at TikTok, has been seen posing with flags of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.Go to the full article >>
Michael Oren to ‘Post’: US needs to fully back Israel’s response to Hezbollah - interview
“We need to finish up major military operations in Gaza as soon as possible so we can focus our energies on the north,” Oren said.
Michael Oren, former Israeli ambassador to the United States and founder of the Israel Advocacy Group, led a delegation, which was organized in a matter of days; reflecting the urgency of the unfolding crisis in Israel's north with Hezbollah creeping southward and westward.
The delegation met with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY); Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL); Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (D-WA); Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D- NY); Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA); Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ); Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz (D-FL); Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D -CA); Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Jewish leaders including American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch.Go to the full article >>
Biden: Hamas is the obstacle to a deal, we’re continuing to push
“The biggest hang-up so far is Hamas refusing to sign on even though they have submitted something similar,” Biden said.
Hamas is preventing a ceasefire deal, US President Joe Biden told reporters in Italy as the terror group continued to insist on amendments which American and Israeli officials found unworkable.
“I've laid out on an approach that has been endorsed by the UN Security Council, by the G7, by the Israelis,” he said as he referred to the three-phase which he first unveiled on May 31. “The biggest hang-up so far is Hamas refusing to sign on even though they have submitted something similar,” Biden said, adding that it remained to be seen whether the deal would come to fruition.Go to the full article >>
Iran’s FM warns Israel against attack on Lebanon amid Hezbollah's attacks
Meanwhile Iran continued to support attacks on Israel in the region. The pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen media noted that Palestinian terrorists in Jenin had fought with the IDF.
Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is already making his mark in the region. On his first important foreign trip, he is in Iraq this week where he warned Israel against attacking Lebanon. This comes after an Israeli airstrike killed a senior Hezbollah commander responsible for the “Nasser” sector of southern Lebanon.
Bagheri Kani warned Israel against an attack on Lebanon, as Hezbollah has fired more than 315 rockets in two days between June 12 and 13 at Israel.Go to the full article >>
Senior Hezbollah official eliminated in strike in south Lebanon, at least 14 injured - reports
The official was killed in a southern command base of the terrorist organization, where a strike cause a two-story building to collapse.
A senior Hezbollah official was eliminated in a strike in the village of Jennata in southern Lebanon's Tyre District Thursday night, Saudi news sources Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath reported.
Other than the Hezbollah official, another person was killed and at least 14 were wounded in the strike, which was attributed to Israel, according to multiple reports.Go to the full article >>
US says it will raise pressure on Iran if it does not cooperate with UN watchdog
The first week in June, the IAEA’s Board of Governors, composed of 35 nations, passed a resolution condemning Iran for not cooperating with the IAEA and for its barring of some top inspectors.
The US State Department said on Thursday that Washington and its allies were prepared to continue to increase pressure on Iran if Tehran does not cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.Go to the full article >>
'No one knows how many Israeli hostages are still alive,' Hamas official tells CNN
The CNN report then describes Hamdan "repeatedly deflecting any questions about Hamas’ role in the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza."
"No one has an idea" of how many of the remaining 120 hostages in Gaza are still alive, Hamas official Osama Hamdan, currently based in Lebanon, admitted in an interview with CNN on Thursday.
Hamdam spoke with CNN journalist Ben Wedeman in Beirut, where he said that Hamas "needed a clear position from Israel to accept the ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and let the Palestinians to determine their future by themselves."Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says