Hamas says number of living hostages unclear as Biden says terror group obstacle to ceasefire deal

A building in Kiryat Shmona that was hit by a Hezbollah rocket (photo credit: Eyal margolin / Flash 90)

France is seeking a diplomatic road-map to end the war between the IDF and Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, as the US said that Gaza quiet was needed for diplomacy to work in that sphere.

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of setting up a trilateral summit with the US and Israel, in an effort to secure a diplomatic solution amid escalating violence.