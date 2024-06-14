Israeli commandos rented house in Gaza to rescue hostages in dramatic operation

Israeli special forces rented a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza as part of a mission to rescue hostages held by Hamas terrorists last Saturday. This extraordinary mission, detailed by The Jewish Chronicle, resulted in the successful rescue of the hostages after weeks of intensive intelligence work and a fierce 45-minute shoot-out.

On May 12, Israeli intelligence identified the location of four hostages in Gaza. Undercover units, known as Mista’arvim, were deployed to gather information from locals and verify the hostages' exact locations. Disguised as local families, these operatives rented a house near the identified buildings, allowing them to conduct close surveillance without raising suspicion. They blended into the local environment by frequenting markets and interacting with residents.

By early June, the War Cabinet approved the rescue plan. On June 6, 28 commandos from the Yamam unit stormed the two buildings. While the rescue of Noa Argamani went smoothly, the operation at the second location turned deadly as commandos encountered heavy resistance from around thirty Hamas terrorists. Despite the intense firefight, the remaining hostages were eventually rescued, although Supt. Arnon Zamora was killed.

Elon Perry, a journalist from The Jewish Chronicle wrote, “The Israeli soldiers eliminated the terrorists guarding Noa Argamani, and within six minutes had rescued her unharmed from the apartment.” However, the rescue of the three male hostages in the second building faced significant challenges. “Supt. Arnon Zamora’s team, which broke into the apartment at the head of the force, encountered massive fire from around thirty Hamas terrorists in the apartment,” Perry detailed. Noa Argamani, a rescued hostage embraces her father, Yakov Argamani, after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip, in Ramat Gan, Israel, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 8, 2024. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

Key details include in the JC's report reveal:

The operation was the culmination of 19 days of intelligence work involving undercover operatives and aerial surveillance. Israeli intelligence units worked around the clock to pinpoint the exact locations of the hostages.

Israeli operatives posed as Gazan families to blend in and confirm the hostages' locations. “Pretending to be two Gazan families looking for a large house in Nuseirat, they arrived in two cheap-looking old cars loaded with domestic items characteristic of those families displaced in the Strip,” Perry reported.

The commandos stormed both buildings at the same time to prevent the terrorists from endangering the hostages. The operation required precise timing and coordination to ensure the success of both rescue teams.

The second building's rescue faced significant challenges due to the presence of a large number of terrorists. “They fired with machine guns, threw grenades, and some even fired rocket-propelled grenade missiles at the surprised Israelis,” Perry noted.

The operation involved fierce firefights, with additional Israeli forces joining to secure the area and ensure the hostages' safe extraction. Dozens of Hamas fighters emerged from tunnels, prompting a massive response from Israeli reinforcements, including tanks and air support.

All hostages were rescued, but Supt. Zamora was fatally wounded during the mission. Efforts to save his life continued during the extraction, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival in Israel.

This operation highlights the complexity and risks of hostage rescues in conflict zones, showcasing the bravery and precision of Israeli special forces. “The Israeli forces tried, under constant fire, to get to the rescue vehicle that was waiting for them, but it was hit by two RPG missiles,” Perry described, underscoring the perilous nature of the mission.