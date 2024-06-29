Iran threatens wider war after US sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs
US proposes new language for Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal - report
The US proposed a new word choice for parts of the proposed hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, Axios reported on Friday.
Iran's UN Mission threatens that 'obliterating war will ensue' if Israel attacks Lebanon
"All options, including the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table," it said in the post.
Iran's UN Mission warned on X, formerly Twitter, that any Israeli attack on Lebanon, home to Hezbollah, could lead to a devastating war involving all resistance forces.
The statement follows tensions after Germany urged Iran's Foreign Minister to prevent escalations in the Middle East.
US military says it destroyed seven Houthi drones, one ground control station
US military stated it had destroyed seven Houthi drones and one ground control station vehicle on Friday.
Ben-Gvir questions possibility of peaceful solution in the north during cabinet meeting
In a tense cabinet meeting, Israel's Defense Minister expressed caution over northern conflict, sparking heated exchanges on security strategies and military leadership challenges.
The Israeli cabinet meeting on Friday focused on defense strategy and relations with Hezbollah.
The Israeli cabinet meeting on Friday focused on defense strategy and relations with Hezbollah.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized avoiding war in the north, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed doubt concerning peaceful solutions.
Gallant links political flexibility to military solutions during northern border tour
Defense Minister Gallant visited northern border intelligence and Iron Dome sites, discussing military and political strategies amid Hezbollah tensions, emphasizing readiness and strategic options.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited an intelligence base and an Iron Dome battery on Israel's northern border on Friday, listening to updates on operations against Hezbollah.
Emphasizing preparedness, Gallant praised military precision and discussed political solutions following talks with US officials, stressing Israel's readiness for both defense and offense.Go to the full article >>
US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7
While the officials didn't give a timeline for the shipments, the totals suggest there has been no significant drop-off in US military support for its ally.
The Biden administration has reportedly sent significant amounts of munitions to Israel since the start of the Gaza war, including 10,000+ 2,000-pound bombs and thousands of Hellfire missiles, despite international calls for sanctions and boycotts against Israel.
This ongoing military support, totaling $6.5 billion since October, is aimed at replenishing Israeli supplies used in the Israel-Hamas war.
Concerns over potential escalations with Hezbollah continue amid arms shipments.Go to the full article >>
IDF eliminates Hezbollah operative in southern Lebanon - report
The IDF killed Hezbollah operative Mustafa Yassin in a strike in southern Lebanon, according to a report from the terror organization.
Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on four vessels in Red Sea and Mediterranean
Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, said in a televised statement that the group launched ballistic missiles at the Delonix, an oil tanker, and that it took a "direct hit."
Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for attacking a Liberia-flagged vessel in the Red Sea and targeted three other vessels, including two in the Mediterranean.
They cited solidarity with the Palestinian cause, with Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree stating they launched ballistic missiles at the Delonix oil tanker, resulting in a direct hit.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says