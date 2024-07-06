Live Updates
Likud MKs demand Gallant replacement as he spoke with Lloyd Austin, tensions rise in Israel's north

Eisenkot reveals: Plan for Hezbollah war hasn't changed since first week of fighting • Israeli soldiers are finding Judaica in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, January 7, 2024. (photo credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)
Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, January 7, 2024.
(photo credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Likud MKs demand replacements for Defense Minister Gallant, security establishment heads

Likud party members claimed that the security system ignores the defense minister, thus he does not effectively manage the ongoing operation.

By ANNA BARSKY
Likud MK Tally Gotliv speaks during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 18, 2024 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Likud MK Tally Gotliv speaks during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 18, 2024
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Four Likud Knesset members demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately replace Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the heads of the security establishment in a letter sent on Friday.

In a letter signed by Osher Shekalim, Tally Gotliv, Ariel Kallner, and Keti Shitrit, the Likud party members claimed that the security system ignores the defense minister, thus he does not effectively manage the ongoing operation. establishment."

Eisenkot reveals: Plan for Hezbollah war hasn't changed since first week of fighting

Former IDF Chief Gadi Eisenkot criticized Netanyahu's leadership, citing lack of updated war objectives, failure in hostage returns, and political interference in security decisions.

By MAARIV
MK Gadi Eisenkot attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on the ultra-Orthodox draft law at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 24, 2024. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Gadi Eisenkot attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on the ultra-Orthodox draft law at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on June 24, 2024.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Knesset member and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot from the National Unity Party, who left the war cabinet along with his party members in June, spoke on Friday evening with Ofira Asayag and Chaim Levinson on Channel 12 News.

During the conversation, Eisenkot provided new explanations for his party's departure from the war cabinet and revealed his tactical and political perspective on the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

IAF strikes Hezbollah sites after rocket attacks near Kiryat Shmona leave two soldiers injured

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

IAF aircrafts targeted Hezbollah launching and observation sites in Lebanon after Hezbollah's rocket launches that fell near Kiryat Shmona where two soldiers were injured, the IDF reported on Friday night.

Israeli soldiers are finding Judaica in Gaza — and trying to locate the items’ owners

Similar posts of Judaica have cropped up in the more than eight months since Israel began its ground invasion of Gaza at the end of October.

By DEBORAH DANAN/JTA
Or, a solider fighting in Gaza, displays a seder plate he found in the territory. (photo credit: OR/JTA)
Or, a solider fighting in Gaza, displays a seder plate he found in the territory.
(photo credit: OR/JTA)

(JTA) — The commander of a small Israeli military drone unit in Gaza was on a routine reconnaissance mission with his team in an apartment in Rafah when one of his soldiers came across an object that looked strikingly out of place: a wood laminate challah board framed with the biblical injunction to “remember the Shabbat” in gold lettering, in Hebrew and English.   

The commander knew that he was allowed to take property only if he needed to use it to fight the war, which didn’t apply here. But he wasn’t sure what to do.

Bereaved Israeli families may now add ‘May God avenge his blood’ to soldiers’ gravestones

Some Israelis have aired misgivings about the change — “There’s a format for IDF burial, and civilian burial is an option” where the family can choose what to inscribe on the gravestone.

By DEBORAH DANAN/JTA
A soldier looks on as people gather ahead of a ceremony on Israel's Memorial Day, when the country commemorates fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and Israeli victims of hostile attacks, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem May 13, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A soldier looks on as people gather ahead of a ceremony on Israel's Memorial Day, when the country commemorates fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and Israeli victims of hostile attacks, at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem May 13, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Unlike many of the hundreds of other Israeli families who have buried their sons this year, the Yudkin family used the ritual to register a protest: They left Yisrael’s headstone blank, pending the resolution of a dispute between the family and Israel’s Defense Ministry

The family, members of the Chabad Hasidic movement, had requested that the inscription on Yisrael’s gravestone include the three-letter abbreviation for the phrase “May God avenge his blood.”

US Defense Secretary expresses support for Gallant in efforts to close hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: GILI YAARI /FLASH90)
(photo credit: GILI YAARI /FLASH90)

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the phone on Friday night regarding regional security challenges and the ongoing threats from Hezbollah, according to an official release by the Pentagon.

How can the IDF most effectively target Hezbollah in Lebanon? - analysis

The question is whether the Israeli government will opt for a diplomatic arrangement, a limited operation with ground incursions to create a security buffer zone, or a full-scale war.

By AMIR BOHBOT
Smoke and fire rise from a building following an Israeli strike on what the Israeli military says are Hezbollah targets in a location given as Lebanon, amid the ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in this screengrab, November 24, 2023.. (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
Smoke and fire rise from a building following an Israeli strike on what the Israeli military says are Hezbollah targets in a location given as Lebanon, amid the ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in this screengrab, November 24, 2023..
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

In the last nine months, the IDF’s bank of targets in the campaign against Hezbollah has mainly included military infrastructure within a range of tens of kilometers from the Israeli border, and in exceptional cases, also within a range of 100 kilometers.

The targets included, among others, observation posts, outposts, camps, launch sites, command and control centers, weapons manufacturing sites, and UAV launch runways.

Roger Waters shares video of pig-shaped blimp in front of Big Ben criticizing Israel's war effort

The timing of the post came a day after his interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he claimed that documentation of sexual violence by Hamas are "filthy, disgusting lies."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during his This Is Not a Drill tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during his This Is Not a Drill tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, US, September 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

Former Pink Floyd frontman and anti-Israel activist Roger Waters shared a video of a large pig-shaped blimp floating in front of London's Big Ben clock tower with wording on it calling Israel to stop killing "his brothers and sisters" on Wednesday.

The full writing on the pig says, "Stop killing my brothers and sisters' love, R," with the R supposedly standing for Rogers.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 120 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says