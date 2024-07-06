Likud MKs demand Gallant replacement as he spoke with Lloyd Austin, tensions rise in Israel's north

Likud MK Tally Gotliv speaks during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on January 18, 2024 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Four Likud Knesset members demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately replace Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the heads of the security establishment in a letter sent on Friday.

In a letter signed by Osher Shekalim, Tally Gotliv, Ariel Kallner, and Keti Shitrit, the Likud party members claimed that the security system ignores the defense minister, thus he does not effectively manage the ongoing operation. establishment."