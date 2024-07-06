Likud MKs demand Gallant replacement as he spoke with Lloyd Austin, tensions rise in Israel's north
Eisenkot reveals: Plan for Hezbollah war hasn't changed since first week of fighting • Israeli soldiers are finding Judaica in Gaza
Likud MKs demand replacements for Defense Minister Gallant, security establishment heads
Likud party members claimed that the security system ignores the defense minister, thus he does not effectively manage the ongoing operation.
Four Likud Knesset members demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately replace Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the heads of the security establishment in a letter sent on Friday.
In a letter signed by Osher Shekalim, Tally Gotliv, Ariel Kallner, and Keti Shitrit, the Likud party members claimed that the security system ignores the defense minister, thus he does not effectively manage the ongoing operation. establishment."Go to the full article >>
Eisenkot reveals: Plan for Hezbollah war hasn't changed since first week of fighting
Former IDF Chief Gadi Eisenkot criticized Netanyahu's leadership, citing lack of updated war objectives, failure in hostage returns, and political interference in security decisions.
Knesset member and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot from the National Unity Party, who left the war cabinet along with his party members in June, spoke on Friday evening with Ofira Asayag and Chaim Levinson on Channel 12 News.
During the conversation, Eisenkot provided new explanations for his party's departure from the war cabinet and revealed his tactical and political perspective on the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.Go to the full article >>
IAF strikes Hezbollah sites after rocket attacks near Kiryat Shmona leave two soldiers injured
IAF aircrafts targeted Hezbollah launching and observation sites in Lebanon after Hezbollah's rocket launches that fell near Kiryat Shmona where two soldiers were injured, the IDF reported on Friday night.Go to the full article >>
Israeli soldiers are finding Judaica in Gaza — and trying to locate the items’ owners
Similar posts of Judaica have cropped up in the more than eight months since Israel began its ground invasion of Gaza at the end of October.
(JTA) — The commander of a small Israeli military drone unit in Gaza was on a routine reconnaissance mission with his team in an apartment in Rafah when one of his soldiers came across an object that looked strikingly out of place: a wood laminate challah board framed with the biblical injunction to “remember the Shabbat” in gold lettering, in Hebrew and English.
The commander knew that he was allowed to take property only if he needed to use it to fight the war, which didn’t apply here. But he wasn’t sure what to do.Go to the full article >>
Bereaved Israeli families may now add ‘May God avenge his blood’ to soldiers’ gravestones
Some Israelis have aired misgivings about the change — “There’s a format for IDF burial, and civilian burial is an option” where the family can choose what to inscribe on the gravestone.
Unlike many of the hundreds of other Israeli families who have buried their sons this year, the Yudkin family used the ritual to register a protest: They left Yisrael’s headstone blank, pending the resolution of a dispute between the family and Israel’s Defense Ministry.
The family, members of the Chabad Hasidic movement, had requested that the inscription on Yisrael’s gravestone include the three-letter abbreviation for the phrase “May God avenge his blood.”Go to the full article >>
US Defense Secretary expresses support for Gallant in efforts to close hostage deal
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the phone on Friday night regarding regional security challenges and the ongoing threats from Hezbollah, according to an official release by the Pentagon.Go to the full article >>
How can the IDF most effectively target Hezbollah in Lebanon? - analysis
The question is whether the Israeli government will opt for a diplomatic arrangement, a limited operation with ground incursions to create a security buffer zone, or a full-scale war.
In the last nine months, the IDF’s bank of targets in the campaign against Hezbollah has mainly included military infrastructure within a range of tens of kilometers from the Israeli border, and in exceptional cases, also within a range of 100 kilometers.
The targets included, among others, observation posts, outposts, camps, launch sites, command and control centers, weapons manufacturing sites, and UAV launch runways.Go to the full article >>
Roger Waters shares video of pig-shaped blimp in front of Big Ben criticizing Israel's war effort
The timing of the post came a day after his interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he claimed that documentation of sexual violence by Hamas are "filthy, disgusting lies."
Former Pink Floyd frontman and anti-Israel activist Roger Waters shared a video of a large pig-shaped blimp floating in front of London's Big Ben clock tower with wording on it calling Israel to stop killing "his brothers and sisters" on Wednesday.
The full writing on the pig says, "Stop killing my brothers and sisters' love, R," with the R supposedly standing for Rogers.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says