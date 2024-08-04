IDF engages Hamas in West Bank, Hezbollah rockets pour into Israel's North

SORT BY Latest Oldest

An Israeli aircraft struck a terror cell traveling inside a vehicle in the area of Tulkarm, West Bank, the IDF said on Saturday morning, a report that was echoed in Arab media.

IDF strike on a terror cell in a vehicle in Qaffin, West Bank. August 3, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF eliminates terror cells in Rafah area as military pushes forward in Gaza

IDF operational activity continued across the Gaza Strip, with the dismantling of Hamas weapons storage facilities and military structures.

JERUSALEM POST STAFF By

The IDF continues to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in the central and southern Gaza Strip, August 3, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF troops continued operations in Rafah and Tel al-Sultan overnight on Friday. Go to the full article >>

