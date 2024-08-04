Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

IDF engages Hamas in West Bank, Hezbollah rockets pour into Israel's North

Biden says unsure if Iran will stand down on response threats • IDF strikes Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 29, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 29, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

WATCH: Tulkarm Hamas commander reportedly killed in strike on West Bank terror cell

Arab media outlets reported that among those killed in the strike was Sheikh Haitham Balidi, a leader of Tulkarm's Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades.

By SAM HALPERN
IDF strike on a terror cell in a vehicle in Qaffin, West Bank. August 3, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

An Israeli aircraft struck a terror cell traveling inside a vehicle in the area of Tulkarm, West Bank, the IDF said on Saturday morning, a report that was echoed in Arab media.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF eliminates terror cells in Rafah area as military pushes forward in Gaza

IDF operational activity continued across the Gaza Strip, with the dismantling of Hamas weapons storage facilities and military structures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The IDF continues to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in the central and southern Gaza Strip, August 3, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF troops continued operations in Rafah and Tel al-Sultan overnight on Friday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Family of murdered hostage Eitan Levi publishes footage of body abused by mob in Gaza

Eitan, a taxi driver from Bat Yam, was not from the South and was only in the area on October 7 to deliver a passenger to Kibbutz Be'eri.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Eitan Levi (photo credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)
Eitan Levi
(photo credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

The family of murdered hostage Eitan Levi published footage of his body being abused in the streets of Gaza on Oct. 7 to their Instagram account on Saturday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF reveals killed Al Jazeera journalist was Hamas Nukhba terrorist

Al Jazeera rejected Al-Ghoul's history with the terrorist group, referring to them as "baseless" and calling the IDF the "Israeli occupation forces."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The document uncovered by the IDF that confirms Al-Ghoul's involvement with Hamas. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The document uncovered by the IDF that confirms Al-Ghoul's involvement with Hamas.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF uncovered a document from 2021 that reveals the involvement of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul with the Hamas terrorist organization as part of the Nukhba unit, which attacked Israel on October 7.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Biden changes tone with Netanyahu in hostage deal negotiations, Gallant and Halevi join in - report

In addition to the tense exchange between Netanyahu and US officials, new information has surfaced about Netanyahu's discussions with Israeli security leaders.

By ANNA BARSKY, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. July 13, 2024 (photo credit: DUDU BACHAR/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. July 13, 2024
(photo credit: DUDU BACHAR/POOL)

A conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden that took place this week saw the Israeli leader telling Biden, "We are making progress with the negotiations; send a delegation," Channel 12 revealed on Saturday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF strikes Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF fighter jets attacked a number of infrastructures in southern Lebanon belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Saturday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Anti-tank missile hits school in Metula in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

An anti-tank missile hit a school in Metula in northern Israel, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Hamas announces it begins process of electing new leader

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Hamas terrorist organization announced on Saturday night that it had begun the process of electing a new leader to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran last week.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat canceled - report

By MOSHE COHEN
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat have been canceled for Saturday night and all of Sunday amid many other cancellations of flights to Israel from abroad, Maariv reported.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Biden says he does not know if Iran will stand down on response threats

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Asked by reporters whether Iran would stand down, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday, "I hope so. I don't know."

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less
1
2

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 115 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says