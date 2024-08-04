IDF engages Hamas in West Bank, Hezbollah rockets pour into Israel's North
Biden says unsure if Iran will stand down on response threats • IDF strikes Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon
WATCH: Tulkarm Hamas commander reportedly killed in strike on West Bank terror cell
Arab media outlets reported that among those killed in the strike was Sheikh Haitham Balidi, a leader of Tulkarm's Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades.
An Israeli aircraft struck a terror cell traveling inside a vehicle in the area of Tulkarm, West Bank, the IDF said on Saturday morning, a report that was echoed in Arab media.
IDF eliminates terror cells in Rafah area as military pushes forward in Gaza
IDF operational activity continued across the Gaza Strip, with the dismantling of Hamas weapons storage facilities and military structures.
IDF troops continued operations in Rafah and Tel al-Sultan overnight on Friday.
Family of murdered hostage Eitan Levi publishes footage of body abused by mob in Gaza
Eitan, a taxi driver from Bat Yam, was not from the South and was only in the area on October 7 to deliver a passenger to Kibbutz Be'eri.
The family of murdered hostage Eitan Levi published footage of his body being abused in the streets of Gaza on Oct. 7 to their Instagram account on Saturday.
IDF reveals killed Al Jazeera journalist was Hamas Nukhba terrorist
Al Jazeera rejected Al-Ghoul's history with the terrorist group, referring to them as "baseless" and calling the IDF the "Israeli occupation forces."
The IDF uncovered a document from 2021 that reveals the involvement of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul with the Hamas terrorist organization as part of the Nukhba unit, which attacked Israel on October 7.
Biden changes tone with Netanyahu in hostage deal negotiations, Gallant and Halevi join in - report
In addition to the tense exchange between Netanyahu and US officials, new information has surfaced about Netanyahu's discussions with Israeli security leaders.
A conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden that took place this week saw the Israeli leader telling Biden, "We are making progress with the negotiations; send a delegation," Channel 12 revealed on Saturday.
IDF strikes Hezbollah structures in southern Lebanon
IDF fighter jets attacked a number of infrastructures in southern Lebanon belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Saturday.
Anti-tank missile hits school in Metula in northern Israel
An anti-tank missile hit a school in Metula in northern Israel, Israeli media reported on Saturday.
Hamas announces it begins process of electing new leader
The Hamas terrorist organization announced on Saturday night that it had begun the process of electing a new leader to replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran last week.
Flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat canceled - report
Flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat have been canceled for Saturday night and all of Sunday amid many other cancellations of flights to Israel from abroad, Maariv reported.
Biden says he does not know if Iran will stand down on response threats
Asked by reporters whether Iran would stand down, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday, "I hope so. I don't know."
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says