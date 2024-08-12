US reiterates ironclad commitment to Israel, Sinwar claims desire for hostage deal
Israeli intel expects Iran response soon • Hamas refuses next round of talks
IDF announces fallen soldier Omer Ginzburg, killed in southern Gaza Strip
Sergeant Ginzburg, 19, from Kiryat Tivon, served in the 101st Battalion in the Paratroopers Brigade.
Sergeant Omer Ginzburg was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Monday.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu warns ministers not to speak on security - report
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned ministers not to speak of security subjects amid tensions with Iran and Hezbollah, KAN news reported on Monday.Go to the full article >>
Mediating countries working to establish hostage deal summit, despite Hamas's reticence - report
The mediating countries involved in the hostage deal talks are working to establish a summit in which a deal can be discussed by both Israel and Hamas, despite Hamas's Sunday announcement that it would not partake in a third round of talks, KAN news reported on Monday.Go to the full article >>
Approximately 30 Hezbollah rockets crossed from Lebanon on Monday overnight, no injuries reported
Approximately 30 rockets crossed from Lebanon, the IDF reported following the sirens sounded in northern Israel on Monday overnight.
In the report, the IDF stated that the projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, with several of them falling in open areas. No injuries, wounded, or damage was reported.
מחבלים שיגרו כ-30 רקטות לאזור נהריה והסביבה, שריפות פרצו כתוצאה מנפילות באזור כברי ועבדון >>> https://t.co/1LMLFMmPhV— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 11, 2024
(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/3RDyDbDpvc
The IDF began a counter offensive against the sources of the fire, the IDF noted in its report.
"We bombarded Brigade 146 headquarters in Gatton with rockets and Katyushas. The bombing was in response to attacks on southern villages," Maariv cited Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news outlet, claiming Hezbollah responsibility for the attack.Go to the full article >>
IDF confirms 38 terrorists eliminated in Gaza school attack
While the IDF announced on Saturday that 19 terrorists were eliminated in an attack on the Tabbayeen School in Gaza, the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence have confirmed that the number of terrorists eliminated in the attack is 38, according to a Walla report.
Security forces are continuing their assessments, and the number may increase, however, this contrasts with Palestinian claims that approximately 100 uninvolved civilians were killed in the attack.
Ahead of the attack, the Shin Bet provided precise intelligence on a specific building within the school complex, which had effectively become a terrorist headquarters hiding dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists.
Once it was confirmed no children or women were inside the building, the decision was made to target it.
Throughout the war, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have turned school buildings, clinics, hospitals, mosques, and international aid organization facilities into terrorist headquarters after the IDF destroyed their infrastructures.Go to the full article >>
Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks, refuses to attend future negotiating rounds
Hamas claims that they have been "keen to make the efforts of the mediators Egypt and Qatar successful to reach a ceasefire agreement."
Palestinian terrorist group Hamas said on Sunday it had asked mediators to present a plan based upon past talks instead of engaging in new negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire deal.
They said they agreed to the proposal by the mediators on May 6 and welcomed the UN Security Council Resolution 2735 - which calls on the terrorist group to accept a ceasefire deal but then accused Israel of rejecting it and saying that the country is not serious about a ceasefire deal.
They have also claimed to have "provided all the necessary flexibility and positivity in order to achieve the goals and interests of our people."Go to the full article >>
Lloyd Austin emphasizes commitment to Israel's defense following call with Yoav Gallant
Gallant informed Austin that Iranian military preparations indicated Iran was preparing for a significant attack against Israel, a source briefed on the conversation shared.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered two ships and one submarine to Israel to help defend, after he reiterated the US's commitment to the defense of Israel in a call with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday night, according to a readout from the US Defense Department from Monday overnight.
During the call, Gallant informed Austin that Iranian military preparations indicated Iran was preparing for a significant attack against Israel, a source briefed on the conversation shared.Go to the full article >>
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell slams Itamar Ben-Gvir for war crimes incitement
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday overnight.
In his post, Borrell wrote, "While the world pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, Min. Ben-Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians."
While the World pushes for a ceasefire in #Gaza, Min. Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel & aid to civilians.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 11, 2024
Like Min. Smotrich sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes. Sanctions must be on our EU agenda.
I support UN @Volker_Turk in his strong condamnations. 1/2
He then likened Ben-Gvir's comments to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's earlier comments justifying blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, stating these statements are "an incitement to war crimes."
Borrel urged the Israeli government to "unequivocally distance itself from these incitements... and engage in good faith in the negotiations."Go to the full article >>
Israeli intel believes Iran will attack directly within days
This represents a shift from recent assessments, which suggested that international pressure was restraining Iran from launching a direct attack against Israel.
Iran might carry out an attack on Israel in the coming days, potentially even before the upcoming Thursday summit on the hostage deal negotiations, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The most recent evaluation by the Israeli intelligence community, formed within the past 24 hours, indicates that Iran has decided to directly target Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.Go to the full article >>
Iranian military delegation visits Russia
An Iranian military delegation visited Russia on Sunday, KAN reported.
Last Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Tehran had begun requesting Russia to use its advanced air defense systems.
On Friday, it was reported that Iran is planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
115 hostages remain in Gaza
48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says