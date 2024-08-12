US reiterates ironclad commitment to Israel, Sinwar claims desire for hostage deal

(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Approximately 30 rockets crossed from Lebanon, the IDF reported following the sirens sounded in northern Israel on Monday overnight.

In the report, the IDF stated that the projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, with several of them falling in open areas. No injuries, wounded, or damage was reported.

מחבלים שיגרו כ-30 רקטות לאזור נהריה והסביבה, שריפות פרצו כתוצאה מנפילות באזור כברי ועבדון >>> https://t.co/1LMLFMmPhV

(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/3RDyDbDpvc — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 11, 2024

The IDF began a counter offensive against the sources of the fire, the IDF noted in its report.

"We bombarded Brigade 146 headquarters in Gatton with rockets and Katyushas. The bombing was in response to attacks on southern villages," Maariv cited Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen news outlet, claiming Hezbollah responsibility for the attack.