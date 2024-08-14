Biden: Iran could hold back on attack if Gaza deal reached, IDF eliminates terrorists in Rafah
Blinken approves sale to Israel of military equipment worth over $20b. • Footage of October 7 IDF soldier kidnapping released • World slams Ben-Gvir over Temple Mount ascent
WATCH: IDF kills 100 Hamas terrorists, destroys terror tunnels in extended Rafah operations
While operating in Rafah, the IDF eliminated numerous terrorists, confiscated weaponry, and found a tunnel shaft.
In recent days, soldiers from the Givati Brigade operated in the Shabura area in Rafah under the command of the 162nd Division, where they eliminated approximately 100 terrorists, the military stated on Tuesday.
Home Front Command to conduct military exercise in Lod region
A Home Front Command military exercise will take place on Wednesday from the morning until the afternoon in the Lod area, the IDF reported.
IDF temporarily closes humanitarian corridor in Gaza after Hamas fires at it
The IDF has temporarily closed the humanitarian corridor in the Rafah area because Hamas terrorists opened fire on the corridor, rendering it an active combat zone, according to the IDF.
"Terrorist activities in humanitarian areas and population centers disrupt humanitarian coordination and the distribution of aid to Gaza's residents. The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with international law to facilitate and ease the provision of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip." The IDF added in an official statement.
US condemns Israeli security minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States opposed Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as Temple Mount, on Tuesday.
"These provocative actions only exacerbate tensions at a pivotal moment when all focus should be on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for broader regional stability," Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.
Biden: Iran could hold back on attack if Gaza deal reached
McGurk, Hochstein to visit the Middle East, while Blinken’s trip was reportedly nixed.
Iran is expected to skip a retaliatory strike on Israel if a Gaza ceasefire deal is reached, US President Joe Biden told reporters in New Orleans on Tuesday, stressing “That’s my expectation.”
Blinken approves sale to Israel of military equipment worth over $20b.
While approving weapons to Israel, Washington has also tried to arrange a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would potentially stave off a wider Middle East war.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday approved the possible sale to Israel of fighter jets and other military equipment worth over $20 billion, the Pentagon said.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says