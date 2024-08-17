Iran expands surveillance as Biden says no one should undermine efforts to Gaza ceasefire deal

Launch of an Iranian satellite at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's rural Semnan province. 28 January 2024. (photo credit: AP)

In a significant move to enhance its intelligence-gathering capabilities, Iran is actively pursuing partnerships with two Chinese satellite companies, according to a Friday report by The Washington Post citing Western security officials.

The collaboration, primarily involving Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), includes delegation exchanges with Chinese firms specializing in remote-sensing satellite technology.