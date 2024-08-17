Live Updates
Iran expands surveillance as Biden says no one should undermine efforts to Gaza ceasefire deal

Oct. 7 victim's mother says she cannot grieve daughter's death while husband is still a hostage • Six killed in alleged Israeli strike in Lebanon • IDF probes settler violence in Jit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israel banner with a picture of Iranian missiles on a street in Tehran, Iran April 19, 2024.
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israel banner with a picture of Iranian missiles on a street in Tehran, Iran April 19, 2024.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Biden says no one should undermine efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire deal

By REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that no party in the Middle East should undermine efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that he claimed was now in sight.

Iran expands surveillance capabilities through Chinese satellite partnerships - report

Iran is strengthening its surveillance capabilities by partnering with Chinese satellite companies, raising concerns about enhanced spying on military targets across Israel and the Middle East.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Launch of an Iranian satellite at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's rural Semnan province. 28 January 2024.
Launch of an Iranian satellite at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's rural Semnan province. 28 January 2024.
(photo credit: AP)

In a significant move to enhance its intelligence-gathering capabilities, Iran is actively pursuing partnerships with two Chinese satellite companies, according to a Friday report by The Washington Post citing Western security officials.

The collaboration, primarily involving Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), includes delegation exchanges with Chinese firms specializing in remote-sensing satellite technology.

Oct. 7 victim's mother says she cannot grieve daughter's death while husband is still a hostage

Gali Idan hasn't been to her daughter's grave because she needs her husband to come back so they can grieve over her together.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Flags, candles, flowers in memory of the more than 1500 slaughtered when hamas infiltrated Israel on Oct 7, and 239 Israelis taken hostage by Hamas terrorists into Gaza, on Dizengoff Square. October 29, 2023.
Flags, candles, flowers in memory of the more than 1500 slaughtered when hamas infiltrated Israel on Oct 7, and 239 Israelis taken hostage by Hamas terrorists into Gaza, on Dizengoff Square. October 29, 2023.
(photo credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Gali Idan, wife to Gaza hostage Tsachi Idan and mother to October 7 victim Maayan, spoke with CNN this week that she cannot begin grieving her daughter's death while she is in an "ongoing war to save her husband."

Idan began the interview by noting what she misses about her husband, who is still held by Hamas in Gaza, saying that she misses his voice, hugs, their times together with their kids, making dinner, and watching movies.

IDF probes settler violence in Jit amid global condemnation

The IDF is investigating its forces' response to violent settler riots in the West Bank village of Jit, as international criticism mounts. The White House has condemned the attacks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Aftermath of an Israeli settlers' attack in the village of Jit. 16 August 2024.
Aftermath of an Israeli settlers' attack in the village of Jit. 16 August 2024.
(photo credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/REUTERS)

The IDF began this Friday investigating the actions of its forces during Thursday night clashes in the village of Jit in the West Bank, N12 reported.

Preliminary findings reveal that the IDF force deployed to calm tensions in the village was not determined enough to prevent the settlers' rioting.

Six killed in alleged Israeli strike in Lebanon, health ministry says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An alleged Israeli airstrike early Saturday had killed six people and wounded three others in the Nabatieh region in south Lebanon of the country, the health ministry said.

Music executive Scooter Braun honored by ADL for bringing Nova exhibition to US audiences

The exhibition is coming to Los Angeles on Saturday after it was shown in New York City, where it received an extended run after tickets were selling out.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Scooter Braun during an interview in 2020.
Scooter Braun during an interview in 2020.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Music executive Scooter Braun will be honored and recognized by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for his efforts in bringing the Nova Music Festival Exhibition to audiences in the United States, the NGO announced on Thursday.

Braun will be recognized at the 30th anniversary ADL Concert Against Hate at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC in November.

Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 115 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says