Iran expands surveillance as Biden says no one should undermine efforts to Gaza ceasefire deal
Oct. 7 victim's mother says she cannot grieve daughter's death while husband is still a hostage • Six killed in alleged Israeli strike in Lebanon • IDF probes settler violence in Jit
US President Joe Biden said on Friday that no party in the Middle East should undermine efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that he claimed was now in sight.
Iran expands surveillance capabilities through Chinese satellite partnerships - report
Iran is strengthening its surveillance capabilities by partnering with Chinese satellite companies, raising concerns about enhanced spying on military targets across Israel and the Middle East.
In a significant move to enhance its intelligence-gathering capabilities, Iran is actively pursuing partnerships with two Chinese satellite companies, according to a Friday report by The Washington Post citing Western security officials.
The collaboration, primarily involving Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), includes delegation exchanges with Chinese firms specializing in remote-sensing satellite technology.
Oct. 7 victim's mother says she cannot grieve daughter's death while husband is still a hostage
Gali Idan hasn't been to her daughter's grave because she needs her husband to come back so they can grieve over her together.
Gali Idan, wife to Gaza hostage Tsachi Idan and mother to October 7 victim Maayan, spoke with CNN this week that she cannot begin grieving her daughter's death while she is in an "ongoing war to save her husband."
Idan began the interview by noting what she misses about her husband, who is still held by Hamas in Gaza, saying that she misses his voice, hugs, their times together with their kids, making dinner, and watching movies.
IDF probes settler violence in Jit amid global condemnation
The IDF is investigating its forces' response to violent settler riots in the West Bank village of Jit, as international criticism mounts. The White House has condemned the attacks.
The IDF began this Friday investigating the actions of its forces during Thursday night clashes in the village of Jit in the West Bank, N12 reported.
Preliminary findings reveal that the IDF force deployed to calm tensions in the village was not determined enough to prevent the settlers' rioting.
Six killed in alleged Israeli strike in Lebanon, health ministry says
An alleged Israeli airstrike early Saturday had killed six people and wounded three others in the Nabatieh region in south Lebanon of the country, the health ministry said.
Music executive Scooter Braun honored by ADL for bringing Nova exhibition to US audiences
The exhibition is coming to Los Angeles on Saturday after it was shown in New York City, where it received an extended run after tickets were selling out.
Music executive Scooter Braun will be honored and recognized by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for his efforts in bringing the Nova Music Festival Exhibition to audiences in the United States, the NGO announced on Thursday.
Braun will be recognized at the 30th anniversary ADL Concert Against Hate at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC in November.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says