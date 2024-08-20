False alarms sound in Israel's North, hostage families make appearance at DNC
Israel's Foreign Ministry complains of UN Woman apathy to Israeli hostages • Israel strikes Hezbollah arms depot
Hostage families urge ceasefire and humanitarian aid at DNC
Family members of eight American hostages will attend the DNC in Chicago, urging a ceasefire, hostage release, and humanitarian aid for Gaza.
Family members of the eight American hostages will be in the crowd Monday night in Chicago when President Joe Biden takes the main stage of the Democratic National Convention, addressing what's expected to be an arena of pro-Palestinian protestors and disrruptions.
Biden didn't give any comments to reporters en route to Chicago on Monday afternoon about his speech, the swath of uncommitted delegates calling for a total arms embargo to Israel, or about the news coming out of Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to the bridging ceasefire proposal.
The pro-Palestinian protests and uncommitted delegates dominated headlines weeks before the convention started.Go to the full article >>
Hamas chief Sinwar has always been involved in Gaza ceasefire talks, terror group's official says
Hamas' new chief Yahya Sinwar has always been part of the decision making process in the Gaza ceasefire talks, the group's senior official Osama Hamdan said on Monday.
"Due to security conditions, communication with Sinwar has tools and mechanisms in place yet they are operating smoothly," Hamdan added in an interview with Reuters.Go to the full article >>
Hostage families urge direct negotiations, cite broad Israeli support for deal
The families of hostages urged negotiators directly to finalize a deal, highlighting broad public support in Israel and bypassing government involvement.
The families of the hostages sent a letter on Monday directly to negotiators, bypassing governmental bodies, urging them to secure a deal.
The appeal, made by "Forum for Life," was addressed to CIA Chief Bill Burns, Egyptian Intelligence Head Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, without involving an Israeli representative. The families expressed their support for efforts to end the war and the steps that are needed to secure the hostages' safe return.
"In the name of the majority of Israeli citizens who support the ceasefire agreement and the hostages' release, we wish to express our gratitude for your mediation efforts and your commitment to swiftly agreeing," wrote the forum members.Go to the full article >>
Senior Hamas official criticizes Blinken's Gaza proposal claim
Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan criticized US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted an updated proposal, saying it "raises many ambiguities" because it is "not what was presented to us nor what we agreed on."
Hamdan told Reuters that Hamas has already confirmed to mediators that "we don't need new Gaza ceasefire negotiations, we need to agree on an implementation mechanism."Go to the full article >>
‘Now is the time for a deal’: Blinken to families of Israeli hostages during meeting
Families of Israeli hostages met Blinken and Netanyahu, expressing mixed feelings about progress in negotiations with Hamas.
Families of Israeli hostages met with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening.
According to Israeli media, the families of hostages left the meeting with mixed feelings.
Etti Chen, the aunt of Itay Chen, who was in the meeting with Blinken, told Walla: “He is so warm and pleasant. But I didn't leave with good feelings. Not enough was said.”Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says