False alarms sound in Israel's North, hostage families make appearance at DNC

Supporters of hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, demand their immediate release as they protest outside a press event attended by U.S. Secretary of State Blinken, in Tel Aviv, Israel, August 19, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

Family members of the eight American hostages will be in the crowd Monday night in Chicago when President Joe Biden takes the main stage of the Democratic National Convention, addressing what's expected to be an arena of pro-Palestinian protestors and disrruptions.

Biden didn't give any comments to reporters en route to Chicago on Monday afternoon about his speech, the swath of uncommitted delegates calling for a total arms embargo to Israel, or about the news coming out of Israel that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to the bridging ceasefire proposal.

The pro-Palestinian protests and uncommitted delegates dominated headlines weeks before the convention started.