IAF eliminate 'significant' terrorists in Khan Yunis, IDF search for terror suspect near Egypt

IAF eliminate 'significant' Hamas terrorists embedded in Khan Yunis Humanitarian Area
Palestinian medics claimed several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment in Khan Yunis.
The IAF struck “significant” Hamas terrorist members as they were operating within a terrorist command and control center embedded in a designated Humanitarian Area of Khan Yunis, the IDF announced early on Tuesday morning.
The terrorists, yet to be named by the IDF, had previously carried out attacks against IDF troops and the state of Israel, the military said.
Prior to the strike, the military assured that numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional means.
IDF search near Egyptian border for ATV driver who accelerated toward soldiers
IDF troops fired at a suspicious vehicle on the Israel-Egypt border; one soldier reportedly sustained minor injuries.
IDF troops on the Israel-Egypt border identified a "suspicious" vehicle speeding toward them and opened fire under standard operational procedures, the military reported on Monday.
The vehicle reportedly fled the scene after the soldiers opened fire, prompting the IDF to conduct searches in the area.
According to Israeli media, the soldiers had been engaged in efforts to prevent drug smuggling when an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) sped toward them and attempted to run them over.
Gal Hirsch meets with Roger Carstens in Washington to discuss deal negotiations
Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing of Israel, Gen. (Ret.) Gal Hirsch met with Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs of United States of America, Roger Carstens in Washington, Israeli media reported on Monday.
According to the reports, the two discussed the situation regarding the hostage and ceasefire deal negotiations with Hamas and other joint work issues.
Pompeo: Middle East hopes for Trump re-election to restore security, stability
Pompeo called on the international community to support Israel’s efforts to establish a security arrangement that would prevent further attacks, such as the October 7 assault by Hamas.
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated at the MEAD Summit on Monday that many people in the Middle East are likely hoping for Donald Trump's re-election, as it could bring back safety, security, and stability to the region. Pompeo contrasted the current "chaos" in the Middle East with what he described as a more peaceful and stable period under the Trump administration.
"I bet people living in the Middle East are hoping for Trump's re-election because it increases the likelihood of safety, security, and a more peaceful and stable life," Pompeo said. "This contrasts with the chaos we see today."
Pompeo, a close ally of Trump, was speaking during an on-stage interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid at the MEAD Summit, which took place in Washington, DC on Monday. In his remarks, Pompeo touched on the US approach to Iran, the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and the importance of bolstering Israel's security.
"We need to focus on winning by ensuring that Israel can secure a solution to its security needs – a fundamentally different arrangement in Gaza than the one that has existed since the early 2000s," he said.
Lieu: Hamas is a homicidal, genocidal terrorist organization that Israel must dismantle
California Congressman Ted Lieu endorsed Israel’s defense against Hamas, labeling it a “terrorist organization” and stressing continued US support for Israel.
California Congressman Ted Lieu expressed his unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, calling the group a “homicidal, genocidal terrorist organization.”
Lieu emphasized that Israel should continue its efforts to dismantle Hamas for as long as necessary, citing the importance of the US supplemental security package for Israel.
During the event, organized by The Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest, on Sunday, Lieu shared his personal experience of lobbying for a video that depicted Hamas' atrocities to be shown to Congress. "After I watched that video, I texted a friend of mine, a Jewish American leader, and I said, 'Never again,'" Lieu added.
IDF detains terror suspect embedded in UN team, UNRWA head claims staff released after 8 hours
According to the IDF, it had received intelligence that terrorists might have concealed themselves within the caravan.
The IDF late Monday night announced it had detained a UN team from a caravan of humanitarian vehicles, including arresting some terror suspects who had embedded themselves within the caravan, at a northern Gaza checkpoint.
According to the IDF, it had received intelligence that terrorists might have concealed themselves within the caravan.
Despite some earlier reports that the trucks were carrying polio vaccines, the military said the vehicles were not connected to the vaccination project for Gaza and were just facilitating changing over UN personnel at various locations in Gaza. However, UNRWA officials later offered a conflicting account.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says