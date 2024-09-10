IAF eliminate 'significant' terrorists in Khan Yunis, IDF search for terror suspect near Egypt

Palestinians flee the eastern parts of Khan Yunis after an Israeli evacuation order, in the Gaza Strip, July 22, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

The IAF struck “significant” Hamas terrorist members as they were operating within a terrorist command and control center embedded in a designated Humanitarian Area of Khan Yunis, the IDF announced early on Tuesday morning.

The terrorists, yet to be named by the IDF, had previously carried out attacks against IDF troops and the state of Israel, the military said.

Prior to the strike, the military assured that numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional means.