US cannot confirm Hamas leaders killed in UNRWA strike, rockets target Israel's North

AL JAZEERA headquarters in Doha, Qatar. (photo credit: Imad Creidi/Reuters)

On Thursday, the Government Press Office (GPO) announced that it would revoke the press credentials of Al Jazeera journalists operating in Israel, citing national security concerns. This decision follows the government's unanimous approval in May to shut down the Qatari news network’s broadcasts in Israel under a law to prevent foreign broadcasters from endangering state security.