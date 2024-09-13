US cannot confirm Hamas leaders killed in UNRWA strike, rockets target Israel's North
'Post' visits Rafah tunnels • GPO revokes Al Jazeera journalists' press credentials for national security reasons • IDF confirms death of terrorist Muhammad Abu Atiya
'Post' visits border tunnels in Philadelphi Corridor, where hostage bodies found in Rafah
The nine tunnels visited by the 'Post' are part of a network of more than 200 tunnels in that area of Rafah.
RAFAH, Gaza Strip – The Jerusalem Post joined a Hebrew media visit on Thursday to the largest Hamas tunnel for cross-border smuggling on the Philadelphi Corridor and to the tunnel shaft in Tel Sultan, Rafah, where six Israeli hostages who Hamas had held were found dead on August 31.
IDF: Main goal of Philadelphi tunnels for firing rockets, not smuggling in weapons
The largest number of weapons is believed to have come from the Rafah Border Crossing, controlled by Egypt.
The main goal of the Philadelphi Corridor tunnels for Hamas was not to smuggle weapons but to facilitate firing long-range rockets, IDF sources said Thursday during a visit by The Jerusalem Post and other Israeli media outlets to the border with Egypt.
IDF destroys Iran’s 'Deep Layer' facility in Syria in boldest operation yet - Axios
The IDF's General Staff Reconnaissance Unit destroyed a Syrian underground missile factory built by Iran, a significant blow to their covert operations.
The IDF's General Staff Reconnaissance Unit destroyed on Sunday a Syrian underground factory for precision missiles built by Iran, according to a Thursday Axios report.
IDF confirms death of terrorist Muhammad Abu Atiya after strike near Tulkarm
After the IDF conducted a strike on a vehicle in Tulkarm in the West Bank, Border Police arrived on the scene and confirmed the elimination of terrorist Muhammad Abu Atiya, who is suspected of killing Major Maksim Rizhkov on October 19, 2023, KAN reported on Thursday.
Vehicle explodes in Far'a refugee camp, West Bank
A vehicle exploded in the Far'a refugee camp near Tubas in the West Bank, wounding several Palestinians, Israeli media reported on Thursday night.
New details of IDF helicopter crash rescue operation revealed
A rescue team from the Kedem Battalion of the Home Front Command joined the troops that were on the ground, carrying out precise operations.
Following the IDF helicopter crash in Rafah in the Gaza Strip earlier this week, new details were revealed regarding the rescue mission.
Sgt. Geri Gideon Hanghal killed in Wednesday ramming attack buried on Mt. Herzl
Gideon and his family are part of the Bnei Menashe community, which claims to be part of the ten tribes exiled before the Second Temple's destruction.
Sgt. Geri Gideon Hanghal, 24, was buried on Thursday in a ceremony on Mount Herzl after he was killed in a ramming attack while he was on guard duty near Beit El on Wednesday.
GPO revokes Al Jazeera journalists' press credentials for national security reasons
The revocation process will include a hearing, and the credentials will be revoked for as long as the law remains in effect.
On Thursday, the Government Press Office (GPO) announced that it would revoke the press credentials of Al Jazeera journalists operating in Israel, citing national security concerns. This decision follows the government's unanimous approval in May to shut down the Qatari news network's broadcasts in Israel under a law to prevent foreign broadcasters from endangering state security.
White House not confirming Hamas leaders killed in Wednesday UNRWA strike
"We're in touch with our Israeli counterparts to get more information on what happened," Press Secretary Karrine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.
The White House said it was concerned about reports of civilian casualties after Israel struck a UNRWA school Wednesday in Central Gaza.
Go to the full article >>
Fire erupts in Biriya forest after rocket barrage to Israel's North
Starting at 01:11 a.m. local time, sirens sounded in Safed, Biriya, Kerem Ben-Zimra, and Dalton, among other places.
Some 20 rockets crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon in the early hours of Friday, the IDF said.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says