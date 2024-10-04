IAF eliminates Hamas commander in Tulkarm, Nasrallah's successor Safieddine targeted in Beirut

Israeli soldiers operate in Tulkarm, the West Bank, May 6, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted a strike in Tulkarm as part of a joint IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operational against Hamas activity in the West Bank, they announced late Thursday.

The strike targeted Hamas commander Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, who led the Hamas network in Tulkarm, the IDF updated.

Earlier reports said the strike targeted the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Tulkarm Battalion, Ayyth Radwan. However, he is still being reported as killed in the strike by Israeli media and the IDF confirmed other terrorists had been killed.