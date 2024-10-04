Live Updates
IAF eliminates Hamas commander in Tulkarm, Nasrallah's successor Safieddine targeted in Beirut

Influential US Republican urges Biden to speed Israel arms sales • US backs Israel's operations in Lebanon despite risk of expanding conflict • Golani Brigade eliminates Hezbollah terrorists.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Soldiers on the ground in Lebanon, October 2, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Soldiers on the ground in Lebanon, October 2, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF jets conduct strike in Tulkarm, eliminate Hamas commander responsible for West Bank car bombing

The strike targeted Hamas commander Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, who led the Hamas network in Tulkarm.

By YUVAL BARNEA
Israeli soldiers operate in Tulkarm, the West Bank, May 6, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israeli soldiers operate in Tulkarm, the West Bank, May 6, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted a strike in Tulkarm as part of a joint IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) operational against Hamas activity in the West Bank, they announced late Thursday.

The strike targeted Hamas commander Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, who led the Hamas network in Tulkarm, the IDF updated.

Earlier reports said the strike targeted the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Tulkarm Battalion, Ayyth Radwan. However, he is still being reported as killed in the strike by Israeli media and the IDF confirmed other terrorists had been killed.

IAF kills senior Hezbollah weapons manufacturing adviser

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IAF conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut earlier this week, eliminating the terrorist Mahmoud Yusef Anisi, a senior terrorist involved in Hezbollah's weapons manufacturing chain.  the military announced on Thursday night.

Anisi was one of the leaders of the Hezbollah PGM campaign in Lebanon and was a significant source of knowledge with many technological abilities in the field of weapons manufacturing. 

Anisi joined Hezbollah more than 15 years ago and was an expert in Mechanical Engineering, dedicating his knowledge to strengthening the advancement of strategic weaponry within Hezbollah.

Nasrallah's reported successor, Hashem Safieddine, targeted in IAF strike in Beirut - report

The IDF reportedly struck areas in southern Lebanon, including the Beirut area, as the IDF Arabic Spokesperson issued new evacuation orders.

By MAYA GUR ARIEH
Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs and their surroundings after strikes, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon October 3, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar)
Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs and their surroundings after strikes, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon October 3, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Abdelaziz Boumzar)

Israel allegedly tried to eliminate former Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah's successor, Hashem Safieddine, in the Dahieh suburb in Beirut, Israeli media reported early on Friday, citing Lebanese reports. These reports could not be verified. 

The strikes targeted a meeting of senior Hezbollah leaders, including Safieddine, three Israeli officials told The New York Times.

Safieddine, as head of Hezbollah's executive council, oversees the group's political affairs. He also sits on the Jihad Council, which manages the group's military operations, Reuters reported. Safieddine is a cousin of Nasrallah and was designated as a terrorist by the US State Department in 2017. 

US backs Israel's operations in Lebanon despite risk of expanding conflict

The United States has continued to provide Israel with arms despite tensions during the past year over the conduct of its war in Gaza.

By REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One, en route to Washington, D.C., at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, U.S., September 29, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One, en route to Washington, D.C., at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, U.S., September 29, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden)

The Biden administration believes it is appropriate for Israel to continue with its ground and air attacks on Hezbollah for now, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday, even as he acknowledged the risk of the operation in Lebanon expanding beyond Israel's current aims.

Israel sent troops into southern Lebanon on Tuesday after two weeks of intense airstrikes in a worsening conflict that has drawn in Iran and risks sucking in the United States.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, Miller said the nature of all conflicts was "fluid" and "unpredictable," and therefore, it was impossible to say how long it would take Israel to achieve its stated goal of clearing Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, allowing it to return Israelis displaced from their homes across the border by months of rocket fire.

Golani Brigade seizes weapons, eliminate Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon ground op.

The IDF stated that these soldiers destroyed weapons and terrorist infrastructure and eliminated terrorists both in combat and with assistance from the Israel Air Force.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Golani Brigade conducting exercises to prepare for Lebanon ground operation, published October 2, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S UNIT)
Golani Brigade conducting exercises to prepare for Lebanon ground operation, published October 2, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Combat teams from the Golani Brigade, under the command of Division 36, engaged in the ongoing ground operations in southern Lebanon over the past day, the military said on Thursday.

The IDF stated that these soldiers destroyed weapons and terrorist infrastructure and eliminated terrorists both in combat and with assistance from the Israel Air Force (IAF). 

In one such joint operation that involved the Golani Brigade and the IAF, the soldiers targeted a military structure housing Hezbollah commanders, including the local commander, the engineering forces commander, and the commander charged with firing rockets. As a result, the Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated, the IDF said.

UN Security Council backs Guterres after Israel bars him from country

By REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday expressed its full support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres after Israel's foreign minister said he was barring him from entering the country.

The 15-member council said in a statement that “any decision not to engage with the UN Secretary-General or the United Nations is counterproductive, especially in the context of escalating tensions in the Middle East.”

The statement did not name Israel. Such statements by the council are agreed by consensus.

Biden declines public negotiation on Israel's stance on Iran's oil sites

By REUTERS
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has been riding a new wave of populism that will become the central theme in the next decade’s election campaigns across the Western world: disparaging big tech corporations; Yair Lapid at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS, LIOR LEV)
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden has been riding a new wave of populism that will become the central theme in the next decade’s election campaigns across the Western world: disparaging big tech corporations; Yair Lapid at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS, LIOR LEV)

Democratic US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he would not negotiate in public when asked if he had urged Israel not to attack Iran's oil facilities.

"I know not to negotiate in public," Biden told reporters.

Influential US Republican urges Biden to speed Israel arms sales, letter says

US Republicans have been urging Biden for months to reverse his decision earlier this year to pause one shipment of the 2,000-pound bombs.

By REUTERS
Rep. Michael McCaul speaks when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on The Biden Administration's Priorities for US Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, March 10, 2021 (photo credit: KEN CEDENO/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Rep. Michael McCaul speaks when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on The Biden Administration's Priorities for US Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, March 10, 2021
(photo credit: KEN CEDENO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee urged President Joe Biden on Thursday to speed up weapons shipments to Israel, including 2000-pound (907 kg) bombs that have been held up for months over human rights concerns.

"I urge you to act today to ensure all weapons shipments to Israel, including 2,000-pound bombs, are expedited to support our ally," Representative Michael McCaul said in a letter sent to Biden and seen by Reuters on Thursday.

McCaul, who reviews all major foreign US weapons sales in his position as committee chairman, said he was also aware of more than 10 other planned weapons sales to Israel that have been awaiting final approval for more than four months and urged that they proceed quickly.

Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know



  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostels remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says