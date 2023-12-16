IDF eliminates terrorists hiding in Gaza schools, makes arrests

In a joint operation, the IDF’s 401st Brigade and Shayetet 13 special forces eliminated terrorists operating in schools in Gaza, the IDF stated on Saturday. Other suspects were arrested by the Israeli forces.

The operations took place in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

Acting on intelligence indicating Hamas terrorists were hiding inside of schools, the 401st Brigade and Shayetet 13 forces, under the direction of the 162nd Brigade raided the "Mu'tasim Bi'llah" and "Farabi" schools in Rimal on Friday, the IDF said.

IDF strike on a compound from which Hamas terrorists fired. December 16, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

After eliminating the terrorists who subsequently engaged the IDF soldiers, the Israeli forces arrested additional suspects hiding in the schools who surrendered themselves.

Hamas has a history of fighting out of schools

The IDF has engaged Hamas fighters in schools, or in school areas, numerous times since the war began in October. This past Wednesday, the IDF released footage of the aftermath of a fight between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in a Khan Yunis school.

The IDF conducts operations in the Gaza Strip, December 16, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

The blurred images of several deceased Hamas fighters can be seen in the video.

The 401st Brigade also operated in Khan Yunis on Friday, the IDF reported. Over the course their activities in the southern Gaza city, the IDF troops raided a number of local apartment buildings, locating both weapons and subterranean infrastructure used for terror purposes.

One of the soldiers from the 401st Brigade, Sgt. First Class Shay Uriel Pizem, a tank commander, was killed during the brigade’s operations on Friday, the IDF announced later that day.

Additionally, the IDF stated that reservist troops from the combat team of the 551st Brigade observed terrorists operating on the roof of a building in the Jabalya area from which shots were fired at IDF soldiers.

In response, the combat team directed a targeted strike from an air force aircraft, destroying the building, the IDF said.