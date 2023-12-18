Over the past two weeks, the IDF’s Duvdevan unit was among those who smashed through Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade’s defense lines, penetrated into the Hamas stronghold, and engaged terrorists in the heart of the city, the IDF said on Monday.

The IDF described Khan Yunis as Hamas’s governmental and military “center of gravity.”

While operating in the area, Duvdevan troops have struck targets with precision missiles and directed air strikes. They’ve also destroyed terror infrastructure and eliminated Hamas terror cells in the city.

IDF Duvdevan troops operate in Khan Yunis. December 18, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

The Duvdevan soldiers, along with engineering forces and the Oketz special forces canine unit, swept the area and uncovered a system of Hamas tunnels and shafts.

During the IDF operations, Hamas fighters emerged from these tunnels and fired at the Israeli forces. IDF Duvdevan troops operate a drone in Khan Yunis. December 18, 2023. (credit: IDF)

IDF destroys Hamas tunnels

The IDF personnel responded with fire, successfully eliminating the terrorists before demolishing the tunnel system.

The Israeli troops also found and destroyed a facility dedicated to drone production. They also destroyed a number of rocket launchers aimed at Israel.

Over the course of one of these raids, the Duvdevan troops encountered an explosive device which, upon going off, resulted in the deaths of Sergeant-Major Liav Aloush and Staff-Sergeant-Major Etan Naeh.

The explosion also killed Staff-Sergeant-Major Tal Filiba of the Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps.

The IDF announced the names of these three soldiers, along with the name of Sergeant-Major Urija Bayer, as the most recent IDF soldiers killed on Monday morning.

Bayer was a soldier in the Nahal Brigade’s Maglan special forces unit and a German Evangelical Christian who chose to volunteer in the army.

Another Duvdevan soldier was seriously wounded.

In response, the Duvdevan troops directed combat helicopters and attacked the area until it was destroyed.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.