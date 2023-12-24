IDF combat soldier tank top found in Gaza after missing for 13 years

IDF reservist soldiers searching an apartment in Beit Hanun in Gaza stumbled upon an unexpected discovery - a worn-out tank top that belonged to a Nahal combat soldier from 13 years ago.

Initially, the soldiers thought it could be linked to the victims of the October 7 massacre or from the hostages taken by Hamas. However, further investigation revealed a different story, one that traced the journey of the tank top to a resident in Gaza.

Israel Shlak, a 29-year-old from Beersheba, shared his experience: "While conducting searches in Beit Hanun, we entered a seemingly ordinary house resembling a dentist's office. Inside, we found Fatah flags and proceeded to open drawers in search of weapons. That's when I found the tank top folded neatly in one of the drawers. I showed it to our commanding officer, and we began to wonder if it had any connection to the hostages or the October 7 massacre."

Without any way to verify the tank top's origins, the soldiers decided to take it with them. Then, Shlak and his comrades embarked on a mission to uncover its true owner.

"I carried the tank top in my bag and handed it over to my comrade for safekeeping. After completing our mission, I reached out to Nahal to determine its rightful owner. Their excitement was palpable, and they eagerly tried to find them," he explained.

A combat soldier's vest from the Nahal patrol was found inside a wardrobe in the heart of Gaza (Credit: official site)

Enter E., a combat doctor from the multidimensional unit (Unit 888 "Refaim," a combined special operations task force) who also happened to be in Gaza at the time. E. explained, "I was part of Nahal elite patrol squad, as stated on the tank top. When I finished my service, I worked with American youths, and during our farewell, we exchanged shirts. There was a trainee I deeply admired, who actively participated in peace initiatives and worked towards resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Even after parting ways, he continued his involvement in various meetings with Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank." Advertisement

E. went on to say, "He mentioned that he gifted the tank top to someone from one of the groups. As I looked into it, I began to suspect that the tank top might actually be mine."

After 13 long years, the sentimental tank top has finally returned to its rightful owner.

"As soon as Nahal posted about the tank top, I immediately recognized it as mine," E. said. "The tank top will be returned to the patrol, and we plan to frame and display it alongside other Nahal memorabilia."