Gallant: We are in multi-arena war

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Tuesday that Israel was in the midst of a war on seven different fronts - one that would be a long, hard war with a heavy price.

"We are in a multi-arena war, we are being attacked from seven different sectors - Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Israel, Iraq, Yemen and Iran," Gallant told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. "We have already reacted and acted in six of these decrees, and I say here in the most explicit way - anyone who acts against us is a potential target, there is no immunity for anyone.

"The State of Israel will know what to do, the security system is being prepared, the reality in which we are attacked and we are restrained is correct according to our judgment and the results in Gaza are seen and understood by everyone. Those who see them in particular are Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah." "I want to tell you that this is a long, hard war. It comes with a price, a heavy price, but its justification is the highest it can be," Gallant further stated. "We were brutally and barbarically attacked to discourage us from living here. We must make it clear that whoever makes a move of this kind will be punished. Whether it takes months or whether it takes years, this matter must be finished." IDF troops on operation in Gaza, December 26, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Soldiers discover weapons cache in child's bedroom

The IDF's 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade discovered a cache of weapons, including dozens of Kalachnikovs, grenades, Bazukas, RPG rocket heads, and Israeli license plates inside a children’s bedroom in a civilian house, in the Tuffah area of Gaza City, the military announced on Tuesday.

The soldiers also managed to kill several Hamas terrorists in close-quarters combat.

As part of assistance to the ground troops, dozens of IDF fighter jets struck over 100 Hamas terror targets, including tunnel shafts, infrastructure, and military sites used by the terrorist organization to attack IDF troops.