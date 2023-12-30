The IDF raided a Hamas military headquarters base belonging to the terrorist group's military intelligence chief on Saturday.

The raid was done by the IDF's 7th Brigade Combat Team and the Givati Brigade Combat Team.

The Hamas military intelligence commander is responsible for all the intelligence operations of the terrorist organization in the area.

PIJ headquarters location uncovered in raid

During the raid, Israeli forces also uncovered the location of a Palestinian Islamic Jihad headquarters.

Video documentation of the raid by the IDF's 7th Brigade and the Givati Brigade in Khan Yunis can be seen below:

The raid by the IDF's 7th Brigade and the Givati Brigade into the Hamas intelligence chief's base in Khan Yunis (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The Givati Brigade also raided many Hamas infrastructures in the area and eliminated terrorists who were preparing to attack Israeli forces through sniper and tank fire.

The brigade carried out several attacks using aerial vehicles in which armed terrorists were eliminated and targets such as a weapons production site and another stronghold for the terror organization were also destroyed. Advertisement

Also, as a preliminary step before the entry of ground forces, the IDF's 98th Division, in cooperation with the IAF, carried out about 50 airstrikes on a variety of targets which included underground targets and terrorist infrastructures.