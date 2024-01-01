National Missions Minister Orit Struck came under fire in a Sunday morning cabinet meeting after suggesting that some Israeli Air Force fighter pilots refuse to aid IDF troops on the ground due to "conscientious concerns."

Speaking in a cabinet military briefing after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu detailed the fighting with Hezbollah in Israel's North, Struck raised the question to IDF general Eliezer Toledano, claiming to have seen "reports" on the issue.

Toledano rejected Struck's assertion, answering, "No. This is a terrible question in my view, the answer is no.

"If you ask forces on the field, they will give you the same answers," Toledano said. Struck responded to Toldeano, arguing she can "ask whatever she wants."

The prime minister later chimed in, telling Toledano that his answer was "correct," though his reaction to Struck's question was "inappropriate."

The Likud released a statement following the publication of the quotes, writing that "there is no room for slander by ministers aimed at IDF fighters operating with full force against Israel's enemies.

"Every minister should focus on their work rather than on baseless slander that weakens our troops."

IDF: No incident in which ground force was not backed up

On Sunday evening, IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari appeared to directly address Struck's claims, stating in a Sunday evening briefing that "there has been no incident in which a ground force was not backed up from the air."