100 days in hell: Gaza hostages' families hold 24-hour rally in Tel Aviv

President Isaac Herzog was set to address a 24-hour rally at Tel Aviv's Hostages' Square on Sunday evening, organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, to mark their loved ones' 100th day since being taken by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

The families of the Gaza hostages called on all Israelis to join them in Tel Aviv before Herzog's speech, which is set to wrap up 24 hours of ongoing rallies and exhibits in honor of the hostages.

"Come stand at our side during the president's speech. Don't stay at home," the Forum said in a statement.

Gaza hostages' songs must remain playing

Daniel Weiss, a resident of the ravaged Kibbutz Be'eri, who lost both his parents in the October 7 attacks, performed on stage in Tel Aviv, singing "This song must remain playing."

Daniel's father, Shmulik, was murdered during the Hamas terrorists' infiltration of the kibbutz. His wife, Yehudit, was taken and murdered in Gaza. The IDF in November located her body near the Shifa Hospital and returned it to Israel for burial.

People attend 24-hour rally for hostages marking 100 days since the start of the Israel-Hamas war (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Also performing in Tel Aviv was musician Tamir Greenberg, who gave a rendition of "Coming Home" to the crowds of hostage families and other Israelis.

On Saturday, six suspects were arrested by Israel Police on suspicion of disturbing order after protesters emerging from the rally blocked the Ayalon highways.

A nearly 100-foot long (30-meter) tunnel exhibit was also unveiled at the plaza, opened ahead of the rally. The exhibit stood just feet away from the Shabbat table set up in honor of the kidnapped, set up in their honor in the earliest days of the war.