The Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) claimed on Friday that the IDF struck the Jordanian Field Hospital in Khan Yunis, which also encompasses the Nasser Hospital.

Condemning the alleged attack, JAF's claim states that the attack included direct fire from tanks and vehicles, while also saying that the attack targeted the hospital's bunker where the staff is committed to work.

The JAF accusation also states that the position of the Israeli tanks was near the hospital. One had blocked the gate and fired on facilities.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called the alleged attack a "flagrant violation of international law" on X. He also stated that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "rejects the two-state-solution, defying the international community" and accused him of "dooming region to more conflict."

IDF response

Regarding the attack, the IDF said, citing their systems, that Hamas carried out a launch attack on soldiers from within the Nasser Hospital earlier this week. Hamas also has a record of operating within Gazan hospitals in the past. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza's Khan Yunis on January 9, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

JAF, however, stated that Hamas was not active in the area, stating that it was "deliberate targeting of the Jordanian Field Hospital is consistent with Israel's approach to targeting hospitals in Gaza."

One JAF officer and one Gazan receiving treatment were injured in the attack, the JAF said. The injured officer was then evacuated back to Jordan.

This is the fourth time that a Jordanian field hospital has been targeted inside the Strip since the beginning of the war, according to the JAF.