UCLA law professor Dr. Khaled Abou el-Fadl said on a YouTube live stream on the Usuli Institute channel earlier this month that “some of the worst massacres committed against Palestinians in Gaza are by Indian soldiers serving in the Israeli army,” Memri TV reported.

“Indian Hindu nationals are volunteering to fight in the Israeli army for the joy of killing Muslims," he explained in his Friday sermon.

“Hindu nationalists openly and loudly celebrate what Israel is doing to Palestinians: ‘Israel is giving us lessons in ethnic cleansing because this is precisely what we are going to do to Muslims in Kashmir. We will send Hindu fanatics to fight side by side, raping, killing, and murdering because this is what we intend to do to Muslims.’”

"Israelis broadcast pornography of Palestinian television"

Regarding Israeli media, he added, “Studies have shown that pornography makes men less religious…and think of things like martyrdom less. So the Israelis took over Palestinian channels in Hebron, took them over, and broadcasted on these channels pornography to be consumed by Palestinians.”

UCLA Law Professor Dr. Khaled Abou El Fadl: Indian Hindu Nationalist Are Fighting Alongside the Israeli Army in Gaza for the Joy of Killing Muslims; Israel Screened Pornography on Palestinian TV – Because It Makes People Think of Martyrdom Less pic.twitter.com/KdiWrEEE9Z — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 16, 2024

Israel equal to Nazis

A student walks past Royce Hall on the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus in Los Angeles, California, US, November 15, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)

Late last year, in an additional live stream on the Usuli channel, reposted by Memri TV, el-Fadl equated Israelis to Nazis.

"The Germans blamed the Jews for their own slaughter. The Germans insisted that what they did in the countries they occupied wasn't their fault. It was always the fault of the occupied. Advertisement

"The rhetoric of the Germans is indistinguishable from the rhetoric that Israel uses about Palestinians and from the rhetoric that the United States uses about Palestinians – and indeed, the rhetoric that so much of Europe uses about Palestinians."

He further stated the Palestinians are considered "subhuman, something less than human, exactly like the narrative and the language of the Nazis."

According to the UCLA site, Dr. el-Fadl “is the Omar and Azmeralda Alfi Distinguished Professor of Law at the UCLA School of Law.”

His fields of expertise include Shari'ah, Islamic law and Islam, as well as human rights.

He is also the founder of a non-profit educational institute named “The Usuli Institute,” devoted to subjects such as critical thinking, ethics, and beauty in the Islamic tradition.

In a 2014 op-ed to the Australian ABC News, part of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, El-Fadl expounded upon his thoughts on Israel.

According to him, “Israeli media is abuzz with genocidal language vis-a-vis the Gazans.”

He labeled Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a “criminal” and the state under his leadership as having “violated every international law in the books,” which include “collective punitive measures” and the target of “civilians, especially children.”

He concluded, stating, “Israel wants to destroy Hamas because Israel wants to continue controlling the fate of Palestinians, neutralizing their nationalism and ideological foundations, and breaking their will to resist.”