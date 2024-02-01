On the evening of October 17, ten days after Hamas launched its massive genocidal attack on Israel, there was an explosion in the parking lot of a hospital in Gaza City. Within an hour, a number of media outlets in the region reported that 500 people had been killed in what they claimed was an “Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Hospital” in Gaza. Major media outlets were soon running with this story, even though there was no evidence that the explosion was caused by Israel. In fact, the cause was likely a terrorist rocket that had misfired.

To get that truthful message out about controversies such as the Al-Ahli explosion, Israel turns to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit. Within the unit there is one man who is known throughout the Arabic world as the face – and voice – of Israel in these times: Avichay Adraee, IDF spokesman to Arabic media. Adraee’s fame in the region goes far beyond that of a regular spokesperson because of his social media presence and the extensive amount of time he has served in his position.

Getting Israel's voice out to the Arab world

Speaking to Arabic media in the name of Israel, and in the name of the IDF specifically, is a complex task. These are newsrooms that may be more hostile than their Western counterparts; and even if they are not hostile, they are much closer to the sources of Hamas and Iranian propaganda that blankets the region like a winter storm.

The pro-Iranian axis also understands the use of media. Hezbollah, the Houthis, Hamas, and others have their own media channels, and they exploit the public’s need for quick information by putting out propaganda. They can claim “200 killed” and blame Israel, and it takes time for Israel to push back.

“They can immediately tell the media what they want,” Adraee notes. Israel must take time to respond with the truth, to bring the evidence and use its tools to determine what actually happened.

This article is a preview of an article published in The Jerusalem Post Magazine. Tune in this weekend to read the full article.