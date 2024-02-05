A knife-wielding terrorist dressed in civilian clothing rushed an IDF position in Khan Yunis, Gaza, after throwing a grenade at the Israeli forces, the IDF stated on Monday with an accompanying video.

Hamas has purposefully placed its military infrastructure in densely populated urban areas in Khan Yunis, the IDF reiterated.

Consequently, troops of the IDF Paratroopers Brigade have been engaging terrorists in close-quarters combat in these areas of Khan Yunis in order to uproot these embedded terror elements, the IDF noted.

The encounter with the plain-clothed terrorist who aggressively charged the IDF troops with a knife reportedly occurred next to the home of the commander of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade.

Grenade explodes nearby

The bodycam footage released by the IDF revealed soldier encounters. The video showed an explosion, which the IDF reported was a grenade detonating. An IDF Paratroopers Brigade soldier operates in the Gaza Strip, earlier this month. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

The soldier turns, revealing the terrorist, who appears to be holding a knife, approaching the Israeli troops.

According to the IDF, the terrorist is the individual who had previously thrown the grenade seen going off in the video.

The troops then opened fire on the terrorist, killing him at close range. No injuries were reported among the IDF personnel from the incident.

Citing the occurrence, the IDF stated that it was another example of Hamas’s practice of under civilian pretenses to conduct their military activities.