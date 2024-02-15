The suspect who was indicted last month for impersonating a captain in the IDF and obtaining highly classified intelligence is a lawyer who previously worked to rescue Israelis and Jews from war-torn Ukraine, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

According to Maariv, the suspect received complaints in the past over his handling of funds raised for Jews in Ukraine, which were rebuffed.

Earlier this week, the Beersheba District Court approved the publication of further details on the indictment. As per the court, the suspect falsely misrepresented himself as a senior intelligence official, documenting classified information, soldiers, and IDF computers and sharing said intelligence with unqualified military personnel, as well as civilians.

Suspect 'drafted himself' for IDF reserves service, indictment charges

The indictment further accused the suspect of "drafting himself" for reserve service, noting that he never received the Tzav 8 order from the IDF and instead contacted an intelligence officer requesting to serve.

In conversations detailed in the court indictment, the suspect told IDF officers at a Gaza border base that he was a special forces soldier and was available for help.

Despite being told that his help was not needed, the suspect managed to infiltrate security discussions and operational assessments.

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen appealed the Beersheba court's decision to keep the suspect's name under a gag order on Thursday.