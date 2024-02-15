Israeli ground and air force units targeted numerous Hamas terrorists as IDF operational activity in the Gaza Strip continues, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday.

The Israeli Air Force carried out several strikes throughout the Gaza Strip as part of their coordination with ground forces. The operation destroyed several underground and military infrastructure targets, as well as Hamas-deployed rocket launchers.

Combat soldiers from the Nahal Brigade eliminated several terrorists in central Gaza, including a Hamas commander.

In addition, Israeli naval and artillery units were able to stop a squad of terrorists nearing IDF troops in the area.

In northern Gaza, the IDF 215th Brigade planned and carried out targeted assassinations in and around Gaza City. Israeli troops killed 15 Hamas terrorists, among them a Hamas security official as well as terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre.

Weapons caches found

IDF commandos continued to eliminate and raid terrorist targets in the Khan Yunis area and found weapons, explosives, and other military equipment belonging to terrorist groups. As part of another operation in Khan Yunis, troops from the 646th Brigade identified enemy targets and directed aircraft to attack and eliminate the terrorists. IDF soldiers operating in Gaza Strip, February 15 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Soldiers from the 7th Brigade operated in the western region of Khan Yunis were able to eliminate terrorists through sniper fire and tank shelling. The IDF troops raided several targets in the area, where they found Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, and explosives.