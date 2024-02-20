Will all the talk about Rafah work? - analysis

February 2024 should be remembered as the month of “Rafah” considering all the talk and focus on the southern Gaza city that has gone on so far this month. Rafah is the area along the Egyptian border that Hamas continues to control. This area has been important to Hamas for decades. The terror group has used it for smuggling historically and has also used it to control the border so that humanitarian aid and international groups need to partner with Hamas when they enter Gaza.

Rafah thus enjoys particular importance for Hamas. While Gaza City and Khan Yunis were also important for Hamas, and control of the various camps in Gaza, such as Shati, Jabalya, Nuseirat, and Shujaiya, are important, the group requires Rafah as its lifeline.

The control of Rafah is so important for Hamas that it has been seeking to get international organizations and media to focus on this city to help Hamas use it as a human shield. Hamas has at least four battalions of terrorists in Rafah, which represents thousands of men. However, much of the coverage of Rafah, like coverage of Gaza in general, seems to always ignore the armed Hamas men who control the city. A border wall stands between Rafah and Egypt, amid fears of an exodus of Palestinians into Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2024 (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS) The question now is whether all the talk about a Rafah operation is helpful and whether it will lead to results. The talk about Rafah is very different than how Israel carried out the other ground operations in Gaza. For instance, when Israel went into northern Gaza in late October, it surprised Hamas by sending an entire division racing across the Gaza Strip to cut off Gaza City from southern Gaza. Israel’s decision to go into Khan Younis in early December was also rapid and surprising for Hamas.

What is Israel's plan for Rafah?

Rafah is different. Israeli officials and leaders have all discussed it recently. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on February 7 that Israeli forces will “soon go into Rafah, Hamas’s last bastion. They will do so, as they have done up to now, by providing the civilian population safe passage to safe zones, and they’ll do so in spite of Hamas’ evil attempts to stop the civilians from leaving at gunpoint. Total victory over Hamas will not take years. It will take months.” Two days later, The New York Times noted that Netanyahu had ordered a military evacuation plan for Rafah.

Netanyahu reiterated the focus on Rafah on February 9, “is impossible to achieve the goal of the war of eliminating Hamas by leaving four Hamas battalions in Rafah. On the contrary, it is clear that intense activity in Rafah requires that civilians evacuate the areas of combat.” He then said on February 16, “We are thoroughly planning future operations in Rafah, which is a significant Hamas stronghold.” He also said, “Whoever wants to prevent us from operating in Rafah is telling us, in effect, to lose the war. I will not allow this. The diplomatic campaign that I am leading, along with my colleagues, has allowed us unprecedented freedom of military action for five months, which has not happened in Israel's wars.”

Israel’s Defense Minister has also focused on Rafah. On February 18, he met with IDF Southern Command, and Gallant’s office said, “The Minister was also presented with operational plans for the fight against Hamas battalions in central Gaza and the Rafah area.” He made several remarks, including noting that “Hamas is left with forces in the central area of Gaza and the Rafah brigade. The only thing required for their total collapse as a military system, is the IDF’s decision. There is no one here to come to their aid – no Iranians and no international assistance.” He also said on Friday that “we are thoroughly planning future operations in Rafah, which is a significant Hamas stronghold…There were 24 regional battalions in Gaza – we have dismantled 18 of them. Now, Rafah is the next Hamas center of gravity.”

Benny Gantz, a member of the war cabinet, also said on February 19, “The world must know, and Hamas leaders must know — if by Ramadan our hostages are not home, the fighting will continue to the Rafah area.”

The numerous statements about Rafah have become a kind of mantra of message discipline among Israel’s leadership. This is perfectly fine for preparing Israelis for the next steps in Gaza and also presents a unified face to the world as pressure builds on Israel for a ceasefire. There is no doubt about that pressure-gathering strength. The comments by Brazil’s leader, the Algerian proposal at the UN, and Qatar’s increasing criticism are all elements of this story. Reports have said the US is concerned about a Rafah operation as well.

What is the lesson for Hamas? Does it feel protected in Rafah? Is it afraid of Israel’s determination and threats to move forward? Or does Hamas think that the increased talk is actually evidence of a climb-down? Will the Ramadan timetable actually work? There will be little surprise if and when Israel does decide to proceed. Hamas will have plenty of time to decide what to do.