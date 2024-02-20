Hamas chief Sinwar's health deteriorates, suffering from severe pneumonia - report

Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, may be suffering from a complicated case of pneumonia, N12 reported on Tuesday, citing an anonymous Arab country.

The country in question said it had heard the report from senior Hamas officials.

According to the N12 report, the country had been in contact with the terror group, asking Hamas to advance toward a ceasefire. Hamas subsequently responded that its situation was grave; it lacked ammunition, and its military structures were deteriorating.

Yahya Sinwar highlighted in a video published by the IDF on February 13, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sinwar's whereabouts unknown

On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamas’s leadership in Qatar and Gaza was unsure of Sinwar’s whereabouts, with the Saudi newspaper Elaph claiming the chief terrorist may have fled from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.

However, later on Tuesday, Kan News said that Sinwar had resumed communications with the Hamas leadership abroad.

Speculations on Sinwar's fate come amid Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's statement that Hamas is in search of a replacement for Sinwar.

Last week, the IDF released a video dated October 10 of Sinwar walking in the Gaza tunnels, seen as proof that the Hamas head was in good health then.

Sam Halpern and Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article.