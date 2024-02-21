Gazans take to streets to protest Hamas leadership, call out Sinwar and Haniyeh

Since the beginning of the conflict, there have been several protests by Gazan residents against the terrorist organization, but this is still a rather exceptional event.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Palestinians at the site where two Israeli hostages rescued overnight in an Israeli operation in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 12, 2024. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Palestinians at the site where two Israeli hostages rescued overnight in an Israeli operation in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 12, 2024.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Residents of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip and Rafah in the south took to the streets on Tuesday night to protest against Hamas leaders amid the ongoing war with Israel. Since the beginning of the conflict, there have been several protests by Gazan residents against the terrorist organization, but this is still a rather exceptional event.

In footage circulated on Palestinian social networks, residents are documented calling out against Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and against the organization's political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who continues to live in luxury in Qatar.

The protesters also shouted for humanitarian aid, saying, "We need food, we need flour, Sinwar and Haniyeh, stay away from us, you thieves."

They were also heard calling out against Osama Hamdan, Hamas's representative in Lebanon: "Hamdan, leave Lebanon, the people are the victims. With spirit and blood, we will redeem you, Gaza."



Related Tags
Gaza
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
Rafah
Gaza Strip
Yahya Sinwar
Jabalya
Israel-Hamas War 2024