Gazans take to streets to protest Hamas leadership, call out Sinwar and Haniyeh

Residents of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip and Rafah in the south took to the streets on Tuesday night to protest against Hamas leaders amid the ongoing war with Israel. Since the beginning of the conflict, there have been several protests by Gazan residents against the terrorist organization, but this is still a rather exceptional event.

Rafah now has demonstrations against Hamas pic.twitter.com/FnDqsLwoNZ — Ph.Gritti (@Philipp27960841) February 20, 2024

In footage circulated on Palestinian social networks, residents are documented calling out against Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and against the organization's political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who continues to live in luxury in Qatar.

The protesters also shouted for humanitarian aid, saying, "We need food, we need flour, Sinwar and Haniyeh, stay away from us, you thieves."

شيعة .. شيعة حرامية .. بدنا اكل وبدنا طحينيا سنوار يا هنية حلوا عن شعبنا يا حراميةهتافات شعبنا الآن في شمال غزة وعناصر حركة حماس تطلق النار تجاه المتظاهرين وسط جباليا https://t.co/RNLJpeXYxX pic.twitter.com/n91PIuY0VY — Mohammed Emad (@moh_re21) February 20, 2024

They were also heard calling out against Osama Hamdan, Hamas's representative in Lebanon: "Hamdan, leave Lebanon, the people are the victims. With spirit and blood, we will redeem you, Gaza."