Favorable opinions of Israel and Palestinian Authority drop in new US poll

Americans’ favorable rating of both Israel and the Palestinian Authority has decreased as a result of the Israel-Hamas war, according to a survey conducted last month by Gallup.

Figures showed that 58% of Americans hold a “very” or “mostly favorable” opinion of Israel, compared with last year's 68%, a record low in the past 20 years.

The Palestinian Authority too suffered a drop in positive ratings, dropping to 18% in comparison to the previous 26%, reaching its lowest point since 2015.

Israel's favorable rating has decreased significantly among young adults, respondents aged 18-34, dropping from 64% to 38%. The results showed their view of the Palestinian Authority has not altered significantly but was originally not very favorable either.

Middle-aged adults, aged 35-54, have also altered their favorable opinion of Israel, dropping from 66% to 55%. Their rating of the Palestinian Authority has also decreased from 30% to 15%.

Among adults aged 55 and up, however, no significant shift was recorded in their view of Israel.

Sympathizing with Israelis and Palestinians

With regards to where sympathies lie, the figures were similar to last year, with 51% of Americans saying they sympathize more with Israelis, while 27% responded their sympathies lie more with the Palestinians. However, the survey noted that in the past years, the gap between Israeli sympathizers and their Palestinian counterparts has decreased. The results also showed that when looking at age groups, young adults sympathize more with Palestinians than with Israelis.

According to the poll, Americans are divided on who the US should pressure to end the conflict, with 39% stating the US should pressure the Palestinians while 36% stating the pressure should be applied to Israel. When divided by political affiliations, 53% of young adults and 57% of Democrats said the US should pressure Israel. Only 27% of young adults and 24% of Democrats stated the opposite.

Middle-aged adults along with those who identify as independants were equally divided on the matter, with 37% saying both sides should be pressured. Among adults aged 55 and up, 49% of respondents said the US should apply more pressure on Israel, while 27% said the same for the Palestinians. When looking at those who identify with the Republican party, a vast majority of respondents, 64%, said the US should pressure the Palestinians more than the Israelis while only 14% said the opposite.

A new development can be seen regarding the question of whether the conflict poses a critical threat to the US. In comparison with 35% two years ago, this year's survey showed 52% of Americans think this is the case. Here too, the answers were divided based on political affiliation, with 55% of Democrats, 53% of Republicans, and 50% of independents. The numbers also showed those aged 55 and up as most probable holders of such a view, with 64%, in comparison with 38% of middle-aged adults and 48% of young adults.

In the backdrop of the Gaza war, opinions on achieving peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors have shifted, with 53% of Americans stating they doubted such an event would take place while 42% voiced a more optimistic view. This is in complete contrast with last year’s equal divide.

Concerning American opinion on the creation of an independent Palestinian state, figures have not changed dramatically. The survey found 53% of Americans supporting it and 34% opposing it. However, opinions differed based on political affiliations. Numbers show that 74% of Democrats, 55% of independents, and 26% of Republicans favor the creation of a Palestinian state.