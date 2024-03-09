Hamas claims IDF fire on Gaza killed seven hostages in psychological terror

Hamas published a video on Saturday evening in which the Gaza terror group claimed that seven hostages had been killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza.

Chaim Gershon Peri, 79, Yoram Itak Metzger, 80, and Amiram Israel Cooper, 85, were again featured after being shown in a similar psychological terror-motivated video sent by Hamas earlier this month.

All three men were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

Hamas claims four more killed by IDF fire

Hamas also claimed that four other hostages, Eliyahu Margalit, Ronen Engel, Alex Danzig, and Itzhak Elgarat, were killed by Israeli fire, without providing evidence.

The IDF had previously informed the families in December of last year that both Engel, 54, and Margalit, 75, had been murdered in Gaza during their captivity by Hamas.

According to a statement published by the Israeli government’s Hostages Directorate, the families of all the hostages mentioned in Hamas’s video were contacted.

The Directorate confirmed that there is no evidence to support Hamas’s claims, and affirmed that the publication of the video was carried out as part of intense psychological warfare.