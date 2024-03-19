Despite war and rising antisemitism, 80% of Israelis abroad don't want to return to Israel - poll

A new survey conducted by the World Zionist Organization, in collaboration with the Hebrew University, revealed the sentiments of Israelis living abroad since the war broke out.

According to the survey, 80% of the respondents said that they do not intend to return to Israel, even though they feel insecure in their countries of residence. Additionally, 70% of Israelis reported that they have changed their behavior in public following October 7.

This means fewer respondents display Jewish symbols, hold back from speaking Hebrew, and some take down mezuzahs from their doors, and even go out less to city centers or other places of entertainment.

When asked if they considered increasing their personal security or self-defense, 44% of respondents answered positively. The popular measures mentioned by respondents included purchasing weapons, carrying tear gas and pepper spray, installing security cameras in their homes, and enrolling in a Krav Maga course.

Despite not wanting to return, 62.5% of respondents agreed with the statement Israel is still the safest place for Jews.

The research was done through an internet survey sent to Israelis in the diaspora. 1,713 respondents answered the survey. 96% of the respondents are Israeli citizens living outside of Israel. 55% have lived abroad for over ten years, and another 19% have lived there for over five years.

The Aliyah, Absorption, and Diaspora committee met to discuss the results of the survey

In light of these statistics, MK Oded Forer, Chairman of the Aliyah, Absorption, and Diaspora Committee, said," The best solution I offer to every Israeli and Jew who experiences anti-Semitism in their country is to immigrate to Israel. At the same time, the State of Israel should take the appropriate actions to eradicate the phenomenon of anti-Semitism throughout the world. The Israelis abroad are a large community that the state needs to maintain contact with. The Israeli community abroad has an important role in the fight against anti-Semitism."

"The main goal of every member of the Jewish people in the world is to immigrate to Israel. Unfortunately, today no government program deals with Israeli communities abroad. The relationship between Diaspora Jewry and Israelis has changed for the better since the war broke out, and we need to know how to preserve it," he added.

Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, chair of the World Zionist Organization, contributed, "The earth shook under the residents of the Gaza Strip and also under all Israelis living in the Diaspora. We see that there is a very great expression of a feeling of insecurity and a very great fear of publicly expressing Jewish identity. The increase in anti-Semitism on campuses has brought Israelis to absolute distress without An appropriate response. Israelis in the Diaspora are an asset, and we must know how to preserve it.

"We need to establish umbrella organizations for Israelis in various places worldwide. Most Israelis do not intend to return to Israel, and we need to give them the appropriate response wherever they are. We need to locate the generation of young Israeli leadership abroad, nurture them, and give them the tools to deal with anti-Semitism around the world."

Hamotal Rogel Fox, Director of the Department of Jewish Communities at the Foreign Affairs Ministry: "The Foreign Affairs Ministry promotes the adoption of IHRA definitions worldwide. The Ministry also has a greater challenge working with Israelis abroad than with Jews abroad. The Israeli communities in the world are not always united, making connecting with them more difficult. Still, we are constantly working to improve our relationship with Israelis abroad."