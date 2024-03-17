'Hebrew University evolving into antisemitic institution,' says Diaspora Affairs Minister

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli has vehemently criticized the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, demanding the immediate and permanent expulsion of Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian for her controversial comments about Israel. Chikli accused the professor of supporting terrorism and the university of becoming an antisemitic entity.

"Merely four days - that was the extent of the suspension by the Hebrew University for an individual who dishonored the memory of the victims of the atrocious acts of murder and rape on October 7th," Chikli expressed, highlighting the inadequacy of the university's response to the professor's incendiary remarks.

Government minister's concerns about antisemitism

In his statement on X (formerly Twitter), Chikli decried what he saw as the university's alarming shift away from Zionist values towards anti-Semitism. "We've gradually come to accept the transformation of Hebrew University into a post-Zionist entity. However, witnessing its evolution into an antisemitic institution is something we must staunchly resist," he declared.

״זה הזמן לבטל את הציונות... הם ישתמשו בכל שקר. התחילו בתינוקות, המשיכו באונס, וימשיכו עם מיליון שקרים אחרים. הפסקנו להאמין להם, אני מקווה שהעולם יפסיק להאמין להם״.ארבעה ימים בלבד - זהו משך השעייתה של האוניברסיטה העברית את מי שחיללה את זכרם של קורבנות מסע הרצח והאונס בשבעה… — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) March 17, 2024

Chikli's stern rebuke came in the wake of Shalhoub-Kevorkian's suspension for comments made on a podcast, where she labeled Israel as a "killing machine" and accused it of numerous deceptions against Palestinians. Students seen at the campus of ''Mount Scopus'' at Hebrew University on the first day of the opening of the university year on October 23, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The minister's call for expulsion is a significant escalation in the ongoing debate over academic freedom and political expression within Israeli academic institutions. Chikli's pointed critique emphasizes the tension between upholding free speech and protecting Israel's national integrity and security. "They resort to every conceivable lie... We have ceased to believe them, and I earnestly hope the international community will also cease to believe them," Chikli said, urging the university leadership to take decisive action against Shalhoub-Kevorkian.