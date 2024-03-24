Hundreds of Hamas, PIJ terrorists arrested in Shifa, IDF raids drone manufacturing laboratory

IDF and Shin Bet forces continued targeted operations in the area of the Shifa hospital, the military said on Sunday.

Troops of the 401st and Shayetet 13 under the command of the 162nd Division continued fighting in the area while avoiding harming civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment, the IDF added.

The fighters arrested some 480 terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In addition, in the area of the hospital, forces found weapons and terror infrastructure. Footage from the drone production laboratory found in the Gaza Strip. March 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the north and center of the Gaza Strip, air force jets attacked some 65 targets in the past day, among which were an attack tunnel, military buildings in which there were armed terrorists, and other military infrastructure.

In the Beit Hanun area, an aircraft attacked a military structure that threatened the forces operating in the area.

In the center of the Strip, troops of the Nahal Brigade killed several terrorists throughout the past day. The forces identified two terrorists in their sector and eliminated them via sniper fire, the military noted.

Military finds a drone manufacturing lab

Furthermore, troops found and raided a drone manufacturing laboratory. The forces encountered the terrorists outside the building and eliminated them, the IDF added.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, troops of the 7th Brigade killed several terrorists via sniper fire. Under the direction of the brigade's fighters, engineering forces found and destroyed a launch pit.

An additional aircraft attacked a terror infrastructure.

In Khan Yunis, an aircraft attacked a terror infrastructure that served as a meeting point for several terrorists who were in the building at the time of the attack.