Mission accomplished: IDF completes ten-day operation Hamad in southern Gaza Strip

The IDF announced on Monday that it had completed a 10-day operation against Hamas in the Hamad area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

During the operation, the IDF said that it arrested around 300 Hamas terrorists and killed between 70-100.

Egoz and Maglan's special forces were at the forefront of much of the operations, which took over 120 buildings, most of which were seven floors high.

According to the IDF, each floor of each building had around four large apartments with five rooms each and many terrorists.

Further, the IDF said that the terrorists were mostly hardened, more experienced, and very well-armed, including some with sniper rifles and rocket-propelled grenades. Hamas weapons cache, confiscated by the IDF, December 22, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF sources described complex fighting against Hamas, which required attacking from multiple angles and using a variety of technologies, aerial support, and artillery and tank support.

Some incidents also involved extremely close-quarters combat.

IDF soldiers encountered hundreds of terrorists at close range

In one incident, an IDF special forces soldier was killed, and several others were wounded when they were hit almost point-blank by a rocket-propelled grenade.

During some battles, Hamas forces used their own family as human shields, with IDF special forces having to alter their tactics to try to kill the terrorists without harming their minor-age children stuck in the crossfire.

In another instance, the IDF managed to kill a terrorist who had skillfully climbed onto a Namer-armored personnel carrier to place an improvised explosive on it.

Yet another incident saw an explosive hit a Namer, but the armor held up to the attack.

The IDF viewed the Hamad operation as a success, though, like in many parts of Gaza, it seemed that the military has had to return to areas where it previously cleared continually.

IDF sources could not predict how long it would take to break the remainder of Hamas's forces truly but predicted the fight with Hamas was still a long haul.