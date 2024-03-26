Jamaal Bowman in resurfaced clip: 'No evidence of beheaded babies or raped women'

Rep. Jamaal Bowman said in November that the beheading of Israeli babies and rape of Israeli women during the October 7 massacre was propaganda and lies in a video discovered by Politico on Tuesday.

In a TikTok video posted by former Westchester County Board of Legislators Legislative Assistant Amy Vele, Bowman participated in a November Pro-Palestinian protest calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War. Bowman addressed the crowd and made several controversial statements.

"There was propaganda used at the beginning of the siege, there's still no evidence of beheaded babies or raped women, but they still keep using that lie," said Bowman.

Politico asked Bowman if he still held these beliefs, to which the congressman reportedly responded that "The UN confirmed that Hamas committed rape and sexual violence, a reprehensible fact that I condemn entirely. I also voted yes on Resolution 966, which officially condemns the rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas. So let me be clear and ensure my words are not twisted: I always stand against sexual violence in all forms and stand for peace for all.”

During the footage of the protests, Bowman also declared that while they called for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas, terrorists and security prisoners held by Israel had to be released in the same way.

"There's a number of women and children taken by Israel in the West Bank that need to be released as well," Bowman stated.

Bowman accuses Israel of apartheid

Bowman contextualized the conflict with "what's been happening for 75 years," claiming that occupation was a war crime and Israel was credibly accused of apartheid.

The congressman said that Hamas's actions on October 7 were war crimes but said that Israel was compounding on these war crimes by using white phosphorus as a weapon and calling on Palestinians to evacuate from their homes.

Bowman said that he called for a ceasefire because he didn't want more Israelis or Palestinians to die, but he also alleged that some people were holding some lives in value above others. He also called for the separation of people from their governments and said that one should not hold people responsible for their state's actions.

"We have to separate the actions of the Israeli government from the Jewish people," said Bowman. "Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people."

During the same protest, the video shows that Pro-Palestinian protesters chanted "Resistance is justified, when people are occupied," and "Biden, Biden you can't hide, we charge you with genocide."