IDF destroys rockets aimed at Israel, continues raid of Shifa Hospital

IDF and Shin Bet troops continued targeted operations in the area of the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Friday.

Forces of the 401st Brigade, the Nahal Brigade, and Shayetet 13, under the command of the 162nd Division, fought in the area while avoiding harming civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment, the IDF added.

In the past day, troops killed terrorists and found weapons and terror infrastructure in the area.

In the center of the Strip, troops of the Nahal Brigade continued to fight and, in conjunction with the Air Force, killed several terrorists. Israeli soldiers operate near Shifa Hospital, in Gaza, March 29, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops destroy rockets aimed at Israeli territory

Guided by intelligence information, fighters found and destroyed several rockets that were aimed at Israeli territory, the IDF stated.

During one of the operations, forces identified a terror squad in a building near them, which was subsequently eliminated by a fighter jet.

The forces identified additional terrorists in their area and killed them.

In Khan Yunis, the 98th Division, together with the Air Force, operated in the Al-Amal and Al-Karara neighborhoods.

In the past day, they raided terror infrastructure and killed terrorists both through aerial attacks and ground combat.

Troops of the 7th Brigade destroyed terror infrastructures and conducted searches, finding weapons, including grenades and explosives. In addition, the troops killed a terrorist squad via tank fire.

Givati Brigade forces destroyed a military warehouse where they had found many weapons, the military noted.

Troops of the Southern Command, along with the air force, attacked a military building in Nuseirat that Hamas used for terror activities.

As part of the numerous attacks carried out by the Air Force to assist ground troops during operations, a jet rapidly struck a military building after troops reported a terrorist was shooting at them from it.