Israel has evidence that Gazans killed in February aid disaster died from overcrowding - report

Israel has evidence from Hamas confirming that the Gazans killed in the Gaza aid delivery disaster on February 29 died as a result of overcrowding and not from IDF fire, i24NEWS reported on Monday.

According to the report, the security establishment held internal correspondence belonging to members of the terrorist organization concerning the incident of the looting of humanitarian aid on February 29, in which over a hundred Palestinians were killed, from which it appears that the latter died from overcrowding and pressure and not from IDF fire.

The Southern Command Commander, Major General (Maj.-Gen.) Yaron Finkelman presented earlier this month to the IDF Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, the investigation findings regarding the sequence of events that took place during the humanitarian operation to bring supplies into the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinians burn tires during a protest against Hamas in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on February 28, 2024 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Investigation findings

The command investigation revealed that IDF troops did not fire at the humanitarian convoy itself but at several suspects who approached the nearby forces and who posed a threat to them.

According to the investigation, while the trucks were traveling towards the distribution centers, a violent gathering of about 12,000 Gazans developed around them, who looted the equipment they were transporting.

In the course of the looting, civilians were harmed due to overcrowding and trucks running them over. In addition, during the gathering, dozens of Gaza residents came within a few meters of the IDF troops and thereby posed a real threat to the force.

At this point, the forces fired accurately to drive away several suspects. As the suspects continued to approach, the forces fired to remove the threat.