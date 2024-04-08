IDF, emergency services to hold exercise in northern Israel on Monday

The IDF will hold a large drill along the coast and in Western Galilee in northern Israel on Monday morning to prepare for fighting on various fronts.

The drill will include active traffic of naval vessels, aircraft, and security forces throughout the area.

The Ma'alot-Tarshiha Municipality informed residents about the exercise, noting that the drill is "part of the improvement of emergency preparedness."

During the drill, people dressed in military uniforms and reflective vests will be present in the area for the exercises. IDF Northern Command soldiers complete another phase of preparedness on the northern border. (credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Drill planned in advance

The Nahariya Municipality announced as well that the drill would include personnel from the IDF, the Home Front Command, the police, Magen David Adom, Fire and Rescue Services, and the municipality.

The municipality added that no pyrotechnics would be used in the exercise and that the exercise was planned in advance as part of the plan to improve readiness and training.