IDF sends first aid trucks through Israel's new Northern crossing into Gaza Strip

The first humanitarian aid trucks carrying food to enter Gaza through the new Northern crossing passed into the Strip from Israel on Thursday, the IDF announced on Friday afternoon.

According to the statement, trucks containing food were brought in as part of efforts to enhance humanitarian aid routes into the Gaza Strip, specifically in Northern Gaza.

When the trucks entered, they underwent security checks and were accompanied by IDF soldiers.

The decision comes following much international pressure

The decision to bring in humanitarian aid through the Northern Crossing comes after Israel was faced with great international pressure to increase aid to the area.

Following the Israeli strike that mistakenly killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, Israel promised to increase aid to Gaza with the opening of a new crossing. IDF humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Northern crossing of Israel in to Gaza on April 12, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in Washington that Israel still had not done enough to resolve the hunger crisis in Gaza but had taken steps to improve the situation.

“The past few days have shown some promise," Pierre stated, emphasizing that Israel's plan to open a new crossing for aid was a step in the right direction.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.