IDF discovers weapons and explosives in central Gaza school

The IDF announced on Friday that it had discovered a cache of weapons and explosives at a school in central Gaza.

Several units were brought together for the targeted raid to eliminate terrorist forces and infrastructure in the center of the Gaza Strip.

The Nahal Brigade carried out targeted raids on several buildings used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad and located terrorist infrastructure as part of the operation.

Explosive weapons found at the Ibrahim Al-Maqadma school in central Gaza, April 12, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Weapons and explosives hidden in classrooms

The IDF troops located and removed several large armed explosive charges that were hidden in the classrooms and the schoolyard of the Ibrahim Al-Makhadmeh School, the military noted.

In addition, the soldiers located an observation post used by the Hamas terrorist organization for terrorist activities and threatening IDF soldiers.