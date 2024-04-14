Hagari: '99% of Iranian aerial threats were shot down'

At 7:15 a.m. IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari said that 99% of the aerial threats were shot down, which he said was a strategic achievement.

Zero of the close to 200 drones and zero of the 30 cruise missiles got through to Israeli territory at all.

25 of the 30 cruise missiles were shot down by Israel.

Of 130 ballistic missiles, only a small number got through. Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Hagari noted that Yemen was involved in the attack, with US reports that America shot down around 70 aerial attacks using naval and aerial power.

Nebatim base sustains minor damage

The censor permitted publishing that the base which had minor hits was Nebatim in the desert, a key base for the F-35. Israel also published photos and video which it said were showing Nebatim air base still fully functioning despite the minor hits.

Hagari also alluded to Jordan's assistance along with that of its other allies.