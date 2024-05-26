US ship pulls landing craft off Ashdod beach

A US landing craft that became beached on the coast of Israel near Ashdod was freed from the sand according to a US military official who spoke to the ‘Post’ on Sunday evening, May 26.

The vessel LCM 8558 is a landing craft that has been working with US-build floating pier off the coast of Israel. It became stuck on a beach on May 25 after seeking to help free a US army tug that was helping move the floating pier from an area off the Gaza coast to near Ashdod due to adverse weather conditions.

The army tug resembles a flat section of the floating pier so it was initially mistaken for a part of the floating pier. The tug is several dozen feet long and has a small wheelhouse on it. It is grey like the rest of the pier.

The US was moving the floating pier toward an area near Ashdod because of the high swells that emerged on May 23-24. The swells were around 1.5 meters and winds gusted to some 20 knots. These higher seas and waves apparently necessitated moving the pier.

It’s not the first time the pier was affected by weather conditions. When it was first constructed near Ashdod it had to wait to be deployed because of the sea state. A US Army landing craft that became stranded on the coast near Ashdod attached via rope to the USAV Matamoros off the coast on May 26. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

The US floating pier has been helping deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza. The pier was constructed after a decision in early March to deploy this unique US army capability. The Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore capability was deployed beginning in mid-March with several vessels sailing from Fort Eustis across the Atlantic via Crete to the coast off Gaza. It began operations in mid-May.

Vessel rescue attempt

On the evening of May 24-25 several vessels involved with moving the pier broke free from their moorings. The tug was beached on Ashdod beach, a hundred meters north of a lifeguard stand near an area called Beersheba Beach. On May 25 the LCM 8558 came to try to help the tug. However, the LCM is not intended for this type of salvage operation apparently. It became stranded on the beach near the tug and with low tide it had to be dug out with a front-loader.

The US has been trying to free the LCM and the tug since May 25. The USAV Matamoros, a larger US Army vessel, came to help in the afternoon of May 25. It took time to connect a rope from the Matamoros to the LCM. However by midday on May 26 a rope was attached and the LCM was ready to be pulled off. Vessels used for delivering aid to Gaza via US-built pier run aground in Ashdod, May 25, 2024 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

However the tide was an issue because low tide was around six in the afternoon. Around nine in the evening, a US military official said that the LCM was pulled off the beach. It is hoped that it will now remain free of the sand. Then the goal will be to take the tug off the beach as well. Then, the vessels will all be united with the floating pier and likely return to the coast off Gaza so humanitarian aid can be delivered again.

The Israeli Navy assisted the efforts to free the ships. Israelis from Ashdod initially became fascinated by the new attraction on the beach. However, after a day the stranded vessels became of less interest and people returned to sunning themselves on May 26.