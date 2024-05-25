Security forces attempt to free US Vessel stuck on Ashdod beach while en route to Gaza

A US military vessel was sailing toward the Gaza Strip when it drifted to the shore in Ashdod after detaching from the chain of the leading ship guiding it to its destination, according to Israeli media on Saturday.

A separate piece of what appears to belong to the US-constructed aid pier in Gaza was also stuck on the beach.

American soldiers, in cooperation with the city's security forces and beach lifeguards, are attempting to free it. The vessel was likely swept away by strong winds in the area, and rescue efforts are ongoing.

A security official commented on the incident, saying, "The event is being led by the Americans, and information from them will be available soon. There is nothing to confirm at this moment."

US military forces have established a floating dock between Gaza City and camps in the center of the strip, and are securing the dock against potential terrorist attacks. Local authorities attempt to free a beached US vessel in Ashdod that was en route to the Gaza Strip, May 25, 2024. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

In the coming days, the dock was expected to receive humanitarian aid containers and transfer them to the Palestinians in Gaza, in addition to allowing goods to enter from Kerem Shalom.

US completes construction of the aid pier

A week and a half ago, the US completed the construction of the maritime pier for transferring humanitarian aid to Gaza. the IDF's Division 99 was preparing for the pier's launch and is responsible for securing it.

The IDF spokesperson's unit stated that in recent weeks, the IDF and the Defense Ministry have conducted extensive preparations for the dock's reception.

These preparations were carried out by the Defense Ministry's Engineering and Construction Division, the Southern Command's engineering unit, Division 563's construction unit, the Navy, the Technology and Logistics Directorate, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, and in cooperation with the US military.