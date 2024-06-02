IDF conducts exercise in North in preparation for a larger conflict

Over the past week, the IDF conducted a military exercise in order to prepare for a broader conflict in the north, the IDF announced Sunday.

Active and reservist IDF soldiers from the Northern Command headquarters, including all divisions, participated in the exercise.

They practiced numerous scenarios simulating an escalation of the war in the northern arena, as well as scenarios in the case of an expanded multi-front conflict.

Several high-ranking IDF officials take part in assessment

Division 36 conducted a broad divisional combat exercise in the north. Homefront Command at the northern border, June 2, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the exercise, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the Northern Command bunker, command posts in the area, and the Israel Air Force base at Kirya, along with Northern Command Commander Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar, the Intelligence Directorate Head Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva, the Operations Directorate Head Maj.-Gen. Oded Basiuk, and several other commanders.