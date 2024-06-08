IDF secures US humanitarian pier, kills Hamas terrorists throughout Gaza Strip

The IDF has begun securing the coastal area of the US military's Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) pier in Gaza, the IDF announced on Saturday.

The pier's reestablishment is expected to allow the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in the coming days.

Soldiers of the 162nd Division continued intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area, locating large amounts of weaponry and terror tunnel shafts.

In one operation, soldiers from the 401st Brigade conducted a targeted raid on a military compound used by the Tal as-Sultan Battalion to train Hamas terrorists. During this raid, the troops killed terrorists who posed a threat to them and discovered substantial caches of weaponry and terror tunnel shafts.

The IDF's 98th Division maintained operational activity in eastern Deir al Balah and eastern Bureij. Over the past day, Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft and IDF ground troops struck dozens of terrorist cells and infrastructures, including an underground terror tunnel concealed within a civilian structure. The strike resulted in secondary explosions, indicating the presence of a large amount of weaponry in the structure. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, June 8, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Rocket launcher chain reaction

Additionally, the troops struck terrorists near a terror tunnel shaft, leading to the unintended launch and subsequent fall of ready-to-use rockets near another terror tunnel shaft within the Gaza Strip. No IDF injuries were reported during these operations.

In central Gaza Strip, during IDF activity, IAF fighter jets eliminated a terrorist cell that had been firing mortars at the troops in the area over the past week. This operation also concluded without any reported injuries to IDF personnel.