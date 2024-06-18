The ‘Swedish Village’ in Gaza is microcosm of the tragedy of the war - analysis

A small village in Gaza that consists of a few dozen shacks and homes near the sea and the Egyptian border is symbolic of the war in Gaza and also the disastrous history of Gaza over the last decades. The area is called the “Swedish Village” or Qarya as Suwadiya in Arabic. On June 17 the IDF put out a video showing the small community and areas of it that were used by terrorists. The IDF distributed the video as part of a larger statement about how “soldiers of the 162nd Division have been operating in the Rafah area for about a month. The soldiers gained operational control over the Philadelphi Corridor, and are targeting Hamas terrorists and its outposts in the Shabura and Tel al-Sultan areas.”

The video shows the small village, which looks like a large rectangle of buildings near the water. One could imagine how this could actually be a nice place, and host tourists on vacation. It has a few palm trees, but otherwise the homes have tin roofs and are mostly one story. The IDF video says this area was in the operations area of the 401st armored brigade. The IDF video shows some of the homes were allegedly used as terrorist infrastructure. There was a site used by Hamas for observation as well. There was also a border post called Al-Bahar apparently used by Hamas as well.

On June 10th Jake Goden, a senior researcher at Bellingcat posted images on X showing an area in southern Gaza near the Egyptian border and the Mediterranean sea. “Somme new

Planet SkySat from June 9 over the Rafah area. In it, you can see that most of Al Qarya as Suwaydiya (Swedish village) has been wiped away by the IDF. IDF presence was already confirmed in the area last week when a photo was geolocated near the Egyptian border.” Other videos of the area have surfaced. One of them shows IDF soldiers near the war. That video says the Swedish village was near the site of the Peat Sadeh Jewish community near the coast that existed prior to the 2005 Disengagement. Smoke rises after Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, December 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

It appears that this Gazan small community has now been destroyed due to the current war. Back in March 2015 Middle East Eye profiled the community and noted “the village is underdeveloped, not only because of Israel’s current blockade but because the area, even before 2005 when Hamas took over, was an isolated zone under the control of the Israeli occupation and its Jewish-only settlers, leaving the 800 Palestinian residents of the village closed in with restrictions on mobility.” That report said that the residents of the village used to live in homes made of mud until a storm in 1965. “The village was built, with the help of the Swedish and other international troops, and eventually grew to contain more than 800 local residents.” Because of this it took on the name “Swedish.” The area came under Israeli rule after the 1967 Six Day War.

In January 2014 Middle East Monitor also profiled the small community. “The village, which is made up of 60 families, has near non-existent infrastructure. Houses are covered with asbestos and telephone lines only reached the village a few months ago. Residents also suffer from a lack of sewage treatment facilities and a crisis in their transportation system. Residents, including school students, are forced to walk long distances and wait for long periods by the side of the road until they find a means of transportation.”

The challenges of the Swedish Village

There was a time before Hamas took over this area in 2007 that the residents had hope. An article at the Washington Post in 2005, which was reposted at NBC, spoke to residents just before Israel’s 2005 Disengagement. “From this battered town at the northern end of the Gaza Strip to a wind-blown refugee camp 24 miles away on the Egyptian border, the 1.3 million Palestinians who live in Gaza have started imagining a different life after years in the shadow of Jewish settlements and the Israeli military installations built to guard them.”

The article discussed the residents of the Swedish Village who were facing difficulties at the time dealing with where to send their children from education. In those days they could choose Rafah or Mawasi. They complained about the cost of sending children to school in Mawasi, now the sprawling humanitarian area of Gaza.

The people of this little village also faced challenges with erosion. Last year an article noted “many years ago, village residents worried about the threat to the village posed by the sea, but few officials believed it would happen. When erosion became noticeable, the main Al-Rasheed Street, which connected the village with the rest of Gaza, nearly collapsed. In September 2015, a $29 million grant from the Qatari government reconstructed the road along with other projects.”

One can see the Swedish village as a microcosm of the conflict. Built with the support of Swedish troops who were here during the era of the Egyptian occupation, it then survived under Israeli rule from 1967 to 2005. It saw Israeli communities come and go and then it saw Hamas rise. One of the articles about the village in 2005 notes a speech by Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority leader. His rule was short and the people had no chance to enjoy any real freedom after 2005. Instead they were plunged into new wars by Hamas. Apparently Hamas also exploited this poorest of poor areas for terrorist purposes.

This is a symbol of what Hamas did. These people needed proper sewage and running water. They needed education and health care. However, Hamas was allowed to run Gaza for fifteen years while providing nothing. The international community pretended to pick up the slack, but clearly money that was intended for places like this was diverted to Hamas. It was stolen. Today the aid going to Gaza is still being diverted and stolen. Hamas didn’t care about these poor people, it exploited them and then disappeared and their village was destroyed due to the war. Now it is believed that the village may be paved over for a road extension of the Rashid road which runs along the coast.

When one looks at Gaza one understands that areas like this were abandoned and betrayed by the international community. Hamas was allowed to take over and destroy Gaza and then plunge it into a war. These people in the Swedish village never had a chance. No choice over their own future, no elections, and rapidly abandoned by the international community which has appeared to prefer Hamas rule to a normal rule that helps people and provides sewage treatment, roads and schools.