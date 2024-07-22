IDF eliminates Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist, Khan Yunis launcher aimed at Israel

Guided by IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence, an Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft eliminated Nukhba terrorist Muhammad Abu Seidu in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said on Monday.

Abu Seidu participated in the October 7 massacre and led several attacks against IDF troops in Gaza.

Military kills dozens of terrorists, destroys infrastructure

The military also noted troops of the 162nd Division continued operations in the Rafah area. At the same time, in Tel al-Sultan, forces of the 401st Brigade killed dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and via an IAF aircraft.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 22, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In central Gaza, forces of the 3rd Brigade eliminated several terrorists.

The IDF also noted that throughout Gaza, IAF jets struck some 35 terror targets, among which were military buildings, terrorists, and additional infrastructure. The military also demolished a launcher in Khan Yunis that had been aimed at Israeli territory.