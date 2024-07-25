Failed Hamas launches hit UNRWA school, killing civilians, says IDF

Failed launches carried out by Hamas on Wednesday from the Khan Yunis humanitarian area fell in the UNRWA Al-Qarara school in the area, the IDF said on Thursday.

Civilians killed as a result

These led to the death of two civilians and the wounding of others.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Several hits were identified in the area of the school, the military added.

In a joint effort with the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the citizens were transferred to the International Medical Corps (IMC) hospital in Deir al Balah.