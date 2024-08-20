IAF strikes Gaza City school from which Hamas terrorists operated

Israel Air Force (IAF) jets struck terrorists operating in a Hamas control and command center which was embedded in a school in Gaza City in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the military said.

The operation was guided by intelligence from the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

The Hamas center was located in the school named "Mustafa Khaft" within Gaza City, a compound from which Hamas planned and carried out attacks against IDF troops.

Steps taken to avoid harming civilians

The military noted that prior to the strike, steps were taken to avoid harm to civilians, which included intelligence, the use of aerial surveillance, and precise munitions.

The Hamas-affiliated Safa News Agency reported that 10 people had been killed in the strike. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In early August, the IAF targeted and killed some 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in a strike on a school complex near a mosque in the Dura' Tafah area in Gaza.

The IDF regularly notes that Hamas exploits civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard and Maariv contributed to this article.