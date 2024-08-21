Mother of hostage: Sinwar, trade hostages for children of Israeli leaders

Ditza Or, mother of hostage Avinatan Or, who was kidnapped from the Noval festival and still held in captivity in Gaza, addressed Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, with a proposal for a hostage deal that would see all the captives exchanged for five children of senior Israeli officials.

Or's proposal came on Avri Gilad and Yair Sherki's Tuesday program on Channel 12.

"I suggest you return the 109 hostages and, in return, receive only five hostages," she said. Or offered to exchange the five children of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head Ronen Bar, Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, and Major-General Nitzan Alon for all the hostages.

She went on to list the reasons for her choices. "The first is the son of Herzi Halevi - Chief of Staff who does not know how to win. The second is the son of Gallant - the Defense Minister who announced that we cannot win.

"The third is the son of the Military Advocate General; the fourth is the son of the head of the Shin Bet who knew at 4 a.m. that an attack was starting and still allowed the Nova festival to continue as usual, even though it was possible to save all the hundreds who were murdered and kidnapped there. The fifth is the son of Nitzan Alon." Ditza Or. (credit: via walla!)

This unusual statement joins Or's previous statement in May, in which she said how disappointed she was with Prime Minister Netanyahu's conduct with regard to the return of the hostages.

Or herself said that she voted for the Likud party for decades and is among the founders of the "Hope Forum," the families of the hostages who expressed support for Netanyahu from the right.

Ditza said that she supported Netanayhu for many months during the war until she realized, according to her, that "nothing is happening." She added, "after six months, we realized that our government has completely failed."

Responses to Or's comments

Keshet, the network on which the program is hosted, mentioned its "strong reservations" along with that of the presenters and the panel members for "the things that Ditza Or, the mother of hostage Avinatan Or, chose to say on the live broadcast tonight."

Following the broadcast, Sherki wrote, "The things that were said are not within the limits of the discourse that we are asking to allow. We did not know that she would say those things. We were surprised on the live broadcast. Since it was the mother of a hostage, we let her complete a sentence before we stopped and strongly disclaimed the words. Even though we cannot judge Ditza's pain, in retrospect, this conversation should have been stopped sooner. We pray for the return of all the hostages soon."

Gilad wrote, "As soon as she finished this unsuccessful interview, Sherki and I disagreed several times with the difficult things; we suggested that she retract it, we expressed our displeasure and regretted that such things were heard on our stage."